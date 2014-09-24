Sep 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,413.49 million rupees Open interest* : 2,313,987 Total Traded Quantity : 1,439,245 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.6225 78.6225 78.3150 78.3600 17443 2756.40 35138 4847 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.0500 79.0500 78.8000 78.8350 27447 975.94 12363 1190 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.4300 79.4750 79.2500 79.2525 744 13.41 169 23 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.0050 100.2625 99.8400 100.0475 15760 2861.04 28596 6344 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.7250 100.8000 100.4025 100.6325 30048 1232.77 12251 2320 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.3000 101.3200 101.0000 101.2025 719 9.41 93 31 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.5975 101.7000 101.5900 101.5900 231 0.91 9 8 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.2600 102.3000 102.2600 102.3000 203 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 8 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.2250 56.3200 56.1100 56.1500 9455 756.38 13454 2428 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.5800 56.6875 56.4175 56.4900 3934 179.84 3179 520 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.0175 57.0175 57.0175 57.0175 20 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1025 61.1125 60.9600 61.0200 711121 56977.20 933574 31153 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4800 61.4975 61.3550 61.4150 1058126 19780.29 322029 11671 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8650 61.8775 61.7350 61.7900 179254 2826.75 45748 1136 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3250 62.3250 62.1575 62.2125 123775 1607.62 25837 611 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5725 62.6750 62.5275 62.5875 25058 152.02 2428 114 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9500 63.0350 62.9225 62.9450 17662 23.24 369 33 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3000 63.3500 63.2700 63.3000 7895 34.75 549 16 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6325 63.7000 63.6075 63.6150 1474 2.16 34 5 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9400 63.9450 63.9400 63.9450 18386 0.70 11 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4400 64.4400 64.3500 64.3575 50253 1.09 17 3 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.8100 64.8400 64.7000 64.8000 3938 13.34 206 18 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1500 65.2600 65.0925 65.2350 11033 207.85 3187 119 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)