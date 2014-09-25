Sep 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 152,978.19 million rupees Open interest* : 2,394,491 Total Traded Quantity : 2,435,981 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.2300 78.2300 77.6475 78.1175 12054 3240.56 41588 5850 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.3800 78.6525 78.1500 78.5925 31708 1503.86 19182 2134 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.8200 79.0700 78.5975 78.9750 1020 62.56 794 71 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.2750 79.5000 79.2700 79.4400 103 0.87 11 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.8250 100.1350 99.4000 100.0450 9087 4303.53 43167 7704 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.3300 100.7000 99.9650 100.6100 36641 2580.95 25744 3461 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.7500 101.4700 100.5000 101.1500 1125 68.07 675 167 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.2100 101.8000 101.0050 101.6425 249 11.03 109 51 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 101.7500 102.2500 101.6400 102.2500 224 2.14 21 13 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 9 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 55.9000 56.2650 55.8475 56.2100 6169 774.38 13823 2915 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.2500 56.6250 56.2000 56.5675 5190 537.16 9526 1293 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.5800 56.6200 56.5350 56.6200 41 1.75 31 6 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0000 61.4250 60.9450 61.3700 598451 97341.92 1591198 45645 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3600 61.8150 61.3300 61.7625 1227645 37303.69 605947 22653 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7500 62.1750 61.7500 62.1225 195183 2640.95 42652 1753 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1700 62.5750 62.1675 62.5300 125499 1344.31 21585 708 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5900 62.9500 62.5400 62.9100 29581 782.33 12467 416 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9400 63.3000 62.9300 63.2675 18569 219.77 3479 128 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2575 63.6500 63.2500 63.6125 8635 69.18 1091 59 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6800 63.9500 63.6800 63.9500 1484 0.96 15 5 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0525 64.3825 64.0500 64.3500 18384 9.49 148 14 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.8800 64.5000 64.8050 50385 10.17 157 19 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.9500 65.2900 64.9500 65.2250 4067 11.67 179 11 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1450 65.6600 65.1450 65.6225 12988 156.80 2391 114 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)