Sep 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 200,010.21 million rupees Open interest* : 2,336,852 Total Traded Quantity : 3,181,234 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.3425 78.5050 78.3000 78.4325 6157 1952.05 24898 3602 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.7575 79.0175 78.2825 78.4475 38284 4548.49 57803 8199 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.2350 79.4350 78.7500 78.8650 1737 97.50 1230 175 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.7500 79.7500 79.0500 79.3500 105 0.24 3 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.1900 100.5100 100.1500 100.3950 5680 1520.88 15158 2917 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.9100 101.0225 100.1300 100.3550 42643 4369.17 43424 8152 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.3900 101.5550 100.6800 100.8900 1268 98.31 972 228 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.9975 102.0000 101.2500 101.4600 261 3.76 37 19 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.5000 102.5000 102.0000 102.0400 229 0.92 9 5 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 10 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.4150 56.6125 56.3550 56.4775 2976 589.71 10447 1904 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7550 56.9000 56.3375 56.4575 7675 1051.27 18549 4458 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.0625 57.1300 56.7500 56.7800 52 2.16 38 18 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.4500 61.6100 61.4200 61.5725 444695 52244.95 849472 19320 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.8500 62.0000 61.4125 61.5825 1284458 117489.14 1903243 65584 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.1500 62.3600 61.7900 61.9550 214414 6611.16 106355 3717 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.6125 62.7625 62.1900 62.3450 130200 4352.75 69610 1792 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0000 63.1400 62.5650 62.7275 31432 2366.89 37642 935 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.3500 63.4900 62.9775 63.1225 22442 585.20 9247 298 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6650 63.9000 63.3975 63.5650 16130 1147.89 18014 503 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.1275 64.2200 63.8100 63.8450 1773 43.86 685 27 USDINR 27-May-15 64.6000 64.6000 64.1750 64.2000 18383 40.44 629 27 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0000 65.0000 64.4100 64.6500 49445 480.35 7444 105 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.2900 65.2900 64.7800 65.0100 4467 56.84 876 36 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.6800 65.8525 65.1550 65.3900 11903 353.28 5404 152 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.9025 65.9025 65.6800 65.7200 33 2.89 44 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)