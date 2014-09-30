Sep 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 129,716.85 million rupees Open interest* : 1,851,541 Total Traded Quantity : 2,052,684 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.6975 78.7700 78.0375 78.1250 38997 3903.86 49808 7589 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.1025 79.2050 78.4800 78.5475 1981 90.33 1147 187 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.5500 79.6500 78.9500 78.9500 137 2.38 30 7 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.6125 100.8900 100.3275 100.4000 41321 4041.01 40168 8780 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.1875 101.4000 100.8700 100.9600 1275 93.05 920 302 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.7900 101.9500 101.4500 101.4500 306 4.58 45 21 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.2500 102.2500 102.0000 102.1500 273 0.71 7 4 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.7000 103.0000 102.5000 102.7500 19 1.03 10 6 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 4 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7550 56.7650 56.5275 56.6325 8524 822.63 14529 2501 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.9725 57.0300 56.9000 56.9400 142 2.11 37 11 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.9500 62.1600 61.8625 62.1075 1159588 109760.02 1770390 60191 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.2500 62.5300 62.2450 62.4875 263073 6084.91 97539 3391 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7100 62.9400 62.6500 62.9075 174648 4077.63 64980 1762 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0325 63.3000 62.9700 63.2575 35667 445.77 7060 305 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.4200 63.6600 63.3950 63.6475 23237 87.30 1375 103 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.8125 64.0500 63.7850 64.0200 16777 164.30 2571 117 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.2100 64.4000 64.1925 64.3900 2133 24.70 384 23 USDINR 27-May-15 64.7125 64.7500 64.6800 64.7425 18373 2.72 42 6 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.9250 65.1500 64.9250 65.1150 48288 34.51 530 12 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.0025 65.5000 65.0025 65.5000 4463 0.85 13 5 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.7500 65.9500 65.6700 65.9050 11885 60.32 916 38 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.9275 66.2500 65.9250 66.2400 430 12.02 182 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)