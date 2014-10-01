Oct 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 103,711.93 million rupees Open interest* : 1,883,775 Total Traded Quantity : 1,639,260 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.3600 78.5875 77.9500 78.0025 39488 3672.14 46924 6275 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.8375 79.0000 78.3925 78.4425 2040 153.12 1949 232 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.2000 79.3000 79.0000 79.0000 259 9.67 122 12 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.6825 100.7975 100.1650 100.2250 40639 2812.20 28001 5934 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.2000 101.3150 100.7000 100.7600 1395 101.95 1010 293 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.8050 101.8425 101.3000 101.3000 339 3.86 38 13 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 101.8600 101.8600 101.8600 101.8600 274 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7500 56.7500 56.3350 56.3725 7209 836.14 14802 2739 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.0000 57.0000 56.6950 56.7200 132 4.20 74 26 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.2000 62.2775 61.9000 61.9275 1140612 83630.20 1347808 47715 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.5500 62.6450 62.2800 62.3000 278834 4534.83 72661 2725 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.9750 63.0500 62.7000 62.7150 212962 4603.89 73273 1644 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.3000 63.3900 63.0500 63.0675 37624 1145.70 18138 430 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.5000 63.7650 63.3975 63.4125 22781 606.89 9553 226 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1500 64.1500 63.7700 63.7850 14713 1265.21 19796 430 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.3450 64.3450 64.1375 64.1500 2501 34.37 535 18 USDINR 27-May-15 64.7525 64.7775 64.4800 64.4800 17323 204.97 3168 22 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0500 65.0500 64.8575 64.8800 48314 11.30 174 12 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.5000 65.5000 65.2500 65.2500 4461 3.40 52 4 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.0000 66.0000 65.5800 65.5800 11435 76.72 1165 46 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.0250 66.0250 65.9500 65.9525 440 1.06 16 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)