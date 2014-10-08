Oct 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 73,124.85 million rupees Open interest* : 1,774,712 Total Traded Quantity : 1,164,203 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.8800 78.1825 77.8800 78.0550 38672 2322.49 29756 4761 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.4000 78.6000 78.3775 78.4850 3178 115.27 1469 234 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.9025 78.9975 78.9025 78.9350 683 14.84 188 22 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.3000 79.5000 79.3000 79.5000 279 0.24 3 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.1000 99.2300 98.9925 99.1025 38950 1952.35 19696 4722 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.6600 99.7600 99.5500 99.6250 1292 54.91 551 134 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.2000 100.3500 100.1500 100.1700 345 3.71 37 15 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.4900 101.5000 101.4900 101.5000 21 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.9975 102.0000 101.9975 102.0000 52 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9575 57.1675 56.8900 56.9350 8016 990.27 17367 3424 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.2950 57.5200 57.2475 57.2625 155 4.02 70 24 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7375 61.8100 61.6100 61.6750 972536 59607.01 966107 33345 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0875 62.1825 61.9750 62.0500 326114 4594.68 74054 3235 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5300 62.5950 62.3950 62.4700 211907 1619.84 25924 789 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9300 62.9725 62.7750 62.8425 44303 287.22 4569 183 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.2800 63.3425 63.1375 63.2025 22781 296.39 4687 123 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6700 63.7300 63.5400 63.5725 20127 906.20 14239 298 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.1000 64.1000 63.9300 63.9525 2609 10.06 157 8 USDINR 27-May-15 64.4600 64.4825 64.3050 64.3350 16498 235.63 3662 75 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.8650 64.8925 64.7000 64.7400 48282 16.26 251 17 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.2500 65.2500 65.1025 65.1350 4342 2.87 44 6 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.6700 65.6700 65.4700 65.4800 12375 12.65 193 22 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.9500 66.0000 65.8000 65.8450 1195 77.44 1174 70 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)