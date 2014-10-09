Oct 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 136,633.75 million rupees Open interest* : 2,202,439 Total Traded Quantity : 2,193,735 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.1675 78.2150 77.9425 78.1800 40212 3181.52 40734 6110 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.5775 78.6250 78.3975 78.6100 5078 459.53 5853 636 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.0000 79.6700 78.9225 79.0450 1150 79.56 1007 68 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.5200 79.5200 79.3550 79.3550 279 8.10 102 6 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.2600 99.3500 98.8350 99.2900 40037 3293.29 33224 6737 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.7325 99.8800 99.4000 99.8475 1911 270.44 2712 431 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.3225 100.4000 100.0000 100.3225 507 23.87 238 46 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.8000 100.8000 100.8000 100.8000 120 0.71 7 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 17 0.41 4 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.8600 56.9650 56.6500 56.9225 7031 1064.75 18744 3698 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.1950 57.2575 57.0025 57.2200 202 7.09 124 38 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 57.8800 57.8800 57.8800 57.8800 25 1.45 25 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3450 61.3800 61.1100 61.2300 1162129 98019.80 1601085 50654 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8500 61.8500 61.4675 61.5900 525155 23537.16 382210 11898 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1250 62.1500 61.8750 61.9975 247738 5732.29 92491 2591 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5200 62.5200 62.2575 62.3750 44621 437.49 7016 324 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1950 63.1950 62.6450 62.7400 22476 226.74 3614 126 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2150 63.2225 63.0200 63.1225 18542 196.61 3115 130 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5700 63.6000 63.4800 63.4800 2622 7.94 125 9 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9000 63.9000 63.8500 63.8500 16498 0.70 11 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.6000 64.6000 64.2100 64.3600 48220 4.88 76 17 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.0000 65.0000 64.6000 64.6775 4306 9.45 146 15 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1900 65.2350 64.9800 65.0500 12355 44.73 687 44 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.5100 65.5825 65.3500 65.4000 1208 25.22 385 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)