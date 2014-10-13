Oct 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 66,179.48 million rupees Open interest* : 2,364,810 Total Traded Quantity : 1,048,164 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.0050 78.0400 77.7500 77.7975 38310 2426.57 31164 4878 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.4725 78.4725 78.2000 78.2375 5085 121.30 1549 226 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.7575 78.8000 78.6700 78.6700 939 0.94 12 3 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.4000 79.4000 79.4000 79.4000 277 0.24 3 2 EURINR 25-Feb-15 79.9000 79.9000 79.9000 79.9000 10 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-15 80.2000 80.2000 80.2000 80.2000 64 0.16 2 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.9650 99.1100 98.6800 98.7300 41623 3270.76 33073 6744 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.5000 99.6550 99.2275 99.2775 1981 111.68 1123 250 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.1500 100.1700 99.7725 99.8025 828 16.50 165 30 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 121 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 53 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.2500 57.5000 57.0925 57.1275 8949 1027.44 17958 3186 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.6825 57.7375 57.4525 57.4750 210 13.69 238 46 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 58.1000 58.1000 58.1000 58.1000 5 1.22 21 5 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5625 61.5625 61.2750 61.3100 1198966 50308.90 819425 32731 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9150 61.9150 61.6450 61.6725 602925 6356.74 102930 4417 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3025 62.3025 62.0625 62.0800 291445 2161.15 34753 1049 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6400 62.6400 62.4300 62.4475 48416 214.94 3437 98 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9900 62.9900 62.8000 62.8025 22343 60.94 969 33 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3000 63.3000 63.2000 63.1750 17269 21.19 335 16 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6425 63.6875 63.5500 63.5500 2707 20.24 318 14 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0000 64.0000 63.9300 63.9300 16498 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.5000 64.3200 64.3400 48228 6.05 94 11 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.9000 64.9000 64.7200 64.7225 4304 4.34 67 7 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.2025 65.2200 65.0500 65.0600 12012 31.59 485 23 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.5600 65.5600 65.3975 65.3975 1242 2.49 38 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)