Oct 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 118,803.41 million rupees Open interest* : 2,386,643 Total Traded Quantity : 1,888,204 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.8000 78.0600 77.6950 77.9825 42332 4293.00 55127 7916 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.1700 78.4650 78.1500 78.4250 5355 172.59 2204 347 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.8000 78.8000 78.6000 78.7500 978 3.31 42 7 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.2850 98.5400 97.9625 98.2200 36234 4858.43 49461 9197 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.0000 99.0675 98.5050 98.7775 2300 211.53 2141 540 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.4950 99.5600 99.1300 99.2750 747 44.84 451 73 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.0000 100.0000 99.7500 99.8500 122 0.30 3 3 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 18 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.0000 101.2500 101.0000 101.2500 63 1.11 11 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.0425 57.7525 57.0275 57.6975 10377 1519.09 26484 5099 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.4250 58.0300 57.4000 58.0000 368 16.25 281 87 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 58.1850 58.3000 58.1850 58.3000 4 0.47 8 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1475 61.6375 61.1000 61.6100 1137734 91971.89 1498036 54198 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5275 61.9900 61.4675 61.9700 667745 12149.80 196877 7966 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9125 62.3975 61.8950 62.3800 302992 2443.93 39330 1501 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2750 62.7550 62.2700 62.7450 52811 681.06 10880 347 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6325 63.1150 62.6325 63.0975 22458 132.92 2113 76 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1000 63.4700 63.0000 63.4450 18787 225.71 3565 120 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4500 63.8200 63.4500 63.8200 2877 19.80 311 15 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9500 64.1700 63.9500 64.1550 16508 3.53 55 9 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2500 64.6200 64.2500 64.6200 48277 3.48 54 5 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 4304 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9700 65.3300 64.9700 65.2625 12036 11.47 176 13 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.4100 65.6200 65.3500 65.6200 1216 38.73 592 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)