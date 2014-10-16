Oct 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 198,183.70 million rupees Open interest* : 2,197,924 Total Traded Quantity : 3,124,568 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.0000 79.4125 78.7000 79.0400 46041 7525.90 95224 14174 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.4800 79.8000 79.1100 79.4275 7792 657.49 8278 1172 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.0000 80.2250 79.0000 79.8800 2154 147.99 1853 166 EURINR 28-Jan-15 80.0000 80.4000 79.9425 80.3500 329 8.49 106 11 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.5400 99.2600 98.3000 99.1400 23229 7130.97 72128 13238 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.1000 99.7550 98.8250 99.6550 5221 735.72 7400 882 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.7500 100.2500 99.5000 100.1500 1011 92.29 923 163 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.3500 100.7500 100.0000 100.7500 125 2.20 22 13 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 19 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.0825 58.7775 57.9425 58.7175 13322 1555.64 26667 5547 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 58.4575 59.0975 58.2650 59.0100 1342 102.66 1748 328 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 58.7000 58.9000 58.7000 58.9000 8 0.29 5 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6600 62.1150 61.5700 62.0150 1008359 149179.07 2413178 80320 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0050 62.4650 61.9400 62.3825 568632 22404.45 360138 14826 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.4225 62.8500 62.3400 62.7750 308015 3572.67 57069 2664 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.8100 63.1775 62.7025 63.1175 61100 1698.79 26989 940 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1625 63.4900 63.0600 63.4275 24265 908.87 14360 387 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5400 63.8325 63.4200 63.7525 21247 767.09 12054 386 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.9600 64.1000 63.7350 64.0575 23969 1409.48 22049 492 USDINR 27-May-15 64.3000 64.5000 64.2600 64.4075 16674 15.18 236 27 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.7200 64.9925 64.5550 64.8125 47214 206.48 3195 80 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.1200 65.2500 64.9725 65.2250 4348 25.01 384 35 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.4900 65.6000 65.2775 65.5675 12157 15.06 230 58 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.8000 66.0000 65.6500 65.8550 1351 21.79 331 55 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)