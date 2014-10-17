Oct 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,850.34 million rupees Open interest* : 2,112,967 Total Traded Quantity : 1,731,070 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.0525 79.1600 78.8000 78.9350 43118 3068.17 38865 5552 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.4000 79.5300 79.2050 79.3325 10946 492.69 6207 655 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.8550 79.9200 79.6900 79.7450 2126 22.18 278 31 EURINR 28-Jan-15 80.1000 80.2300 80.1000 80.2300 330 2.49 31 5 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.2475 99.4750 98.8775 99.1875 26908 5010.19 50522 8531 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.8075 99.9975 99.4000 99.6600 7002 937.33 9405 935 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.3500 100.5000 100.0000 100.2425 956 21.45 214 51 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.5000 100.8400 100.5000 100.7900 219 9.77 97 17 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.2800 58.2950 57.7275 57.7725 8557 1605.93 27685 5343 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 58.5600 58.6075 58.1200 58.1575 825 91.71 1570 301 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 58.6000 58.6000 58.5000 58.5000 10 0.18 3 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.8000 61.8875 61.5550 61.5850 894098 85999.46 1394121 51092 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.1925 62.2525 61.9200 61.9525 579549 7656.16 123368 6207 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5925 62.6450 62.3300 62.3600 321316 3264.53 52264 1775 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9400 62.9950 62.6900 62.7150 69598 1088.62 17320 523 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.2900 63.3050 63.0200 63.0400 24212 173.45 2748 172 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5075 63.6200 63.3500 63.3925 20617 139.02 2192 148 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8000 63.8400 63.7100 63.7500 20972 241.18 3784 119 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1200 64.1750 64.0050 64.0600 16674 2.63 41 9 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5200 64.5800 64.4200 64.5800 47199 1.16 18 9 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 4347 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.3300 65.3300 65.1900 65.1900 12113 9.79 150 16 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.6500 65.7975 65.5600 65.6175 1275 12.21 186 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)