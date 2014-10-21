Oct 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 80,774.13 million rupees Open interest* : 2,383,395 Total Traded Quantity : 1,278,918 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.5400 78.7275 78.1800 78.2300 28563 3254.70 41487 4953 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.9625 79.1250 78.6050 78.6350 20388 678.21 8606 575 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.3800 79.5300 79.0500 79.0675 2444 41.06 518 46 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.6200 79.6200 79.4600 79.4600 311 2.54 32 8 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.1550 99.2675 99.0300 99.0750 23652 2829.53 28541 4658 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.6700 99.7525 99.5400 99.5750 14258 731.05 7337 747 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.2275 100.2900 100.0950 100.0950 1213 3.71 37 11 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.7200 100.7200 100.7200 100.7200 229 1.01 10 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.5425 57.7200 57.3900 57.4175 6826 633.57 11009 2208 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.8550 58.0475 57.7500 57.7675 662 23.39 404 111 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 58.5975 58.5975 58.5975 58.5975 12 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3300 61.4000 61.2825 61.3500 882069 52542.64 856636 30897 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.7400 61.6350 61.6950 840272 16929.08 274461 8201 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1000 62.1275 62.0400 62.0800 340862 2300.08 37049 1791 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4500 62.4850 62.3800 62.4550 76884 473.11 7577 224 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8050 62.8200 62.7300 62.7900 23983 34.40 548 42 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1000 63.1625 63.0800 63.1350 21098 74.42 1179 75 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4375 63.5475 63.4075 63.5000 18069 210.64 3318 85 USDINR 27-May-15 63.8000 63.8000 63.7700 63.7800 16659 0.26 4 3 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1700 64.1700 64.1700 64.1700 47197 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5600 64.6500 64.5500 64.6500 4340 1.03 16 4 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0000 65.0000 64.9500 64.9600 12114 6.69 103 8 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.3950 65.3950 65.2475 65.3200 1290 2.87 44 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)