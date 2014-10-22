Oct 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 81,458.84 million rupees Open interest* : 2,557,728 Total Traded Quantity : 1,281,807 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.2300 78.0500 77.2300 77.8650 25800 2848.59 36581 4382 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.5100 78.5100 78.1600 78.2975 21247 457.79 5847 720 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.7325 78.9325 78.6150 78.7075 2701 41.82 531 60 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.0800 79.2025 79.0800 79.2025 314 6.41 81 6 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.8700 98.8700 98.1150 98.3950 23959 4633.39 47047 7601 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.3325 99.3325 98.6175 98.8800 16887 881.50 8903 1313 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.8500 99.9500 99.2000 99.4000 847 46.09 463 121 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.2100 100.2100 99.7000 99.8750 163 11.51 115 16 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.0000 100.5000 100.0000 100.5000 21 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.8000 101.0000 100.8000 101.0000 63 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.2950 57.3875 57.2225 57.2775 6822 395.61 6905 1448 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.6275 57.6975 57.5400 57.6300 663 18.78 326 103 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2300 61.3050 61.1900 61.2600 922405 52868.55 863171 28224 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6000 61.6350 61.5400 61.5925 941241 14317.23 232464 7511 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.0275 61.9325 61.9875 366271 3956.65 63830 2133 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3250 62.3900 62.3000 62.3550 80730 389.81 6252 210 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6600 62.7250 62.6350 62.6675 27744 307.29 4903 124 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0200 63.0700 63.0000 63.0200 20905 188.86 2996 126 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3500 63.4400 63.3500 63.3625 17438 45.13 712 24 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7675 63.7800 63.7000 63.7000 16644 3.70 58 6 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1200 64.1900 64.0550 64.1275 47171 32.39 505 24 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5000 64.5900 64.4900 64.5900 4287 3.48 54 8 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8800 64.9475 64.8800 64.8850 12114 1.23 19 6 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.1975 65.2000 65.1975 65.2000 1291 2.61 40 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)