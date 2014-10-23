Oct 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 6,906.37 million rupees Open interest* : 2,526,638 Total Traded Quantity : 108,356 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.6900 77.6900 77.5150 77.5525 24607 447.30 5766 840 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.0275 78.0675 77.9200 77.9775 21714 135.71 1740 280 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.7000 78.7000 78.3500 78.3675 2996 24.61 314 29 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.2000 98.2975 98.1525 98.2050 22431 380.09 3870 617 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.6400 98.7575 98.6400 98.7075 16886 10.27 104 39 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9000 56.9400 56.2275 56.8025 8194 347.21 6112 656 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.1525 57.2000 57.1075 57.1350 687 13.37 234 75 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 58.0000 58.0000 57.5000 57.6000 14 0.17 3 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2100 61.3000 61.2100 61.2800 927554 3536.64 57712 3170 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5900 61.6350 61.5750 61.6125 954782 1429.91 23206 757 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9900 62.0300 61.9800 61.9950 367573 262.57 4235 183 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3700 62.3825 62.3550 62.3650 80614 38.04 610 45 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7000 62.7200 62.6800 62.7000 27444 52.98 845 19 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0250 63.0875 63.0250 63.0550 22657 221.83 3518 65 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1100 64.1100 64.1100 64.1100 47171 0.32 5 2 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.3775 65.3775 65.1900 65.1975 1314 5.35 82 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)