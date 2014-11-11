Nov 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 56,828.96 million rupees Open interest* : 2,479,510 Total Traded Quantity : 899,638 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 76.9800 76.9800 76.6225 76.7225 38552 2419.86 31542 4713 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.3000 77.3000 77.0900 77.1850 17367 141.75 1837 267 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.8000 77.8000 77.6200 77.6500 540 7.07 91 11 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.0000 78.0000 78.0000 78.0000 126 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.9000 98.0400 97.7150 97.9975 25545 2747.80 28072 5150 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.4125 98.5950 98.2800 98.5475 7777 154.40 1569 356 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.8400 99.0550 98.8400 99.0750 357 3.17 32 18 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 63 0.50 5 1 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 53.9950 53.9950 53.0000 53.3675 20757 2416.50 45164 7549 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 54.1475 54.1700 53.6250 53.6925 1541 231.36 4295 576 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 54.1000 54.1000 53.7025 53.7025 67 1.62 30 7 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7575 61.8400 61.7125 61.7700 1392602 39979.11 647127 21954 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1325 62.2300 62.1075 62.1525 684324 6613.78 106388 2859 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.5975 62.4725 62.5300 127248 1261.25 20169 684 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8200 62.9450 62.8200 62.8975 38418 103.45 1645 79 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1925 63.3000 63.1575 63.2300 30446 406.53 6427 195 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5400 63.6700 63.5400 63.6025 9530 94.10 1479 56 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9525 63.9525 63.9350 63.9350 16704 1.98 31 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2475 64.3875 64.2475 64.3875 47261 1.54 24 7 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6225 64.7800 64.6225 64.7800 4004 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0000 65.1700 65.0000 65.0725 11018 25.57 393 17 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.3100 65.5000 65.3100 65.3700 2133 87.02 1331 23 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.6100 65.7975 65.6100 65.7525 3130 130.38 1984 183 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)