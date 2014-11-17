Nov 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 66,141.99 million rupees Open interest* : 2,717,091 Total Traded Quantity : 1,036,017 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.5775 77.6475 77.1050 77.3175 36604 4006.45 51768 6855 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.9775 78.1000 77.5900 77.7825 22002 380.29 4886 624 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.5350 78.5350 78.0900 78.2500 3247 10.72 137 22 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.1950 97.2775 96.5275 96.7675 21070 3644.40 37608 6674 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.6575 97.8200 97.0875 97.3100 17731 305.34 3135 530 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.2500 98.3000 97.6525 97.8475 401 9.59 98 20 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 98.5000 98.5000 98.2625 98.2625 66 0.30 3 3 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 53.3525 53.5525 53.2200 53.2575 20100 1787.74 33503 5227 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.7000 53.9025 53.5550 53.5875 2026 82.59 1538 226 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 94 0.05 1 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7550 61.9000 61.7425 61.8550 1296220 46353.50 749865 26886 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1575 62.2900 62.1450 62.2525 962296 8543.25 137345 5413 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5375 62.6550 62.5050 62.6150 163015 354.13 5660 312 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8875 63.0000 62.8700 62.9525 42429 117.84 1873 100 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2275 63.3575 63.2200 63.3225 34013 437.74 6919 189 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6225 63.7300 63.6000 63.7025 10984 51.63 811 42 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0000 64.0250 63.9875 64.0000 16707 11.26 176 9 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3000 64.4500 64.3000 64.4500 47605 11.19 174 9 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.7300 64.8000 64.7300 64.7650 4169 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1500 65.1500 65.0500 65.0500 10900 3.45 53 3 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.8000 65.8600 65.7550 65.8600 5412 30.40 462 19 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)