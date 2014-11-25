Nov 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,268.15 million rupees Open interest* : 3,064,783 Total Traded Quantity : 1,914,324 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 76.8975 77.1275 76.8150 76.9375 12893 3231.70 41988 5984 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.3500 77.5925 77.2975 77.4050 37861 1336.96 17267 1811 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.9025 78.0125 77.7750 77.8425 4745 23.44 301 42 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.4500 78.4500 78.2000 78.2100 510 2.58 33 9 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.1350 97.2700 96.8575 97.0075 8957 3908.78 40258 6972 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.6350 97.8000 97.4025 97.5425 31563 1558.16 15960 2406 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.2400 98.3000 97.9500 98.0400 538 18.65 190 54 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 98.5000 98.5000 98.5000 98.5000 75 0.69 7 2 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 52.4775 52.7025 52.3325 52.3775 19195 1689.37 32168 5182 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8000 53.0050 52.6800 52.7175 7885 745.38 14107 1491 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.4475 53.4475 52.7725 53.0150 93 3.92 74 16 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.9000 53.9975 53.2050 53.7975 12 0.70 13 5 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9200 62.0350 61.8375 61.8750 524280 70055.32 1131418 38043 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2950 62.4250 62.2300 62.2650 1980861 35348.52 567315 19944 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7050 62.7850 62.5900 62.6175 219738 2615.31 41734 1306 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0300 63.1100 62.9200 62.9550 55970 383.74 6093 241 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4425 63.4550 63.2750 63.2975 45345 147.75 2332 123 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8000 63.8050 63.6250 63.6500 25129 97.16 1525 85 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1700 64.1700 63.9300 63.9300 16792 26.90 420 22 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5500 64.5500 64.3400 64.4100 48038 3.60 56 10 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.7275 64.8075 64.7275 64.7900 4235 0.91 14 9 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1900 65.2000 65.0000 65.0600 10522 55.65 854 32 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.4550 65.4550 65.4475 65.4475 2702 1.11 17 3 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.8300 65.8500 65.7600 65.7600 6844 11.85 180 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)