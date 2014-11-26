Nov 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,179.31 million rupees Open interest* : 3,121,961 Total Traded Quantity : 1,752,557 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.0325 77.2100 77.0325 77.1850 3688 1587.53 20584 2533 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.5000 77.7550 77.4500 77.4975 47427 3981.64 51324 7401 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.9325 78.1875 77.9000 77.9500 7355 452.17 5796 371 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.3825 78.5500 78.3000 78.3175 542 7.68 98 15 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.1000 97.2200 97.0200 97.2075 5567 1086.04 11182 1933 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.5925 97.9700 97.5575 97.8750 35292 3336.95 34146 7094 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.1525 98.5000 98.0325 98.4250 996 87.86 894 328 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 68 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 52.4150 52.5875 52.4150 52.5500 10395 932.49 17760 2646 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8225 53.0500 52.7925 52.9350 18145 1956.62 36978 6000 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.1675 53.3500 53.1675 53.2575 241 8.84 166 49 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.2025 53.7000 53.2025 53.5500 11 0.69 13 5 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9125 61.9125 61.8100 61.8675 435893 36711.76 593645 13484 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2450 62.3000 62.1950 62.2525 2107951 57003.32 915802 31497 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5450 62.6500 62.5450 62.6175 231870 2981.55 47626 2122 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8675 62.9825 62.8675 62.9550 60146 836.38 13288 447 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2400 63.3175 63.2400 63.3000 45869 129.72 2050 105 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6200 63.7025 63.6200 63.6650 25383 28.26 444 31 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9600 63.9650 63.9600 63.9625 16780 7.16 112 5 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3475 64.4100 64.3475 64.4100 48037 0.71 11 8 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0825 65.0825 65.0425 65.0425 10512 0.85 13 5 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.4250 65.4250 65.3300 65.3600 2730 10.85 166 14 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.7700 65.8000 65.6500 65.8000 6941 22.08 336 33 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.9475 66.1100 65.9475 66.0500 122 8.06 122 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)