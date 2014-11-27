Nov 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 52,196.67 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,866,992
Total Traded Quantity : 799,383
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.7375 77.8900 77.5400 77.6100 49344 3361.68 43263 7168
EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0500 78.3275 77.9900 78.0475 9531 363.64 4653 382
EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.6000 78.7000 78.3950 78.4500 537 10.14 129 24
EURINR 27-Mar-15 79.0900 79.0900 79.0900 79.0900 77 0.08 1 1
GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.0100 98.3500 97.9000 97.9575 37059 4077.65 41557 7944
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.5700 98.8875 98.3425 98.5100 3445 557.54 5652 760
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.0100 99.5000 98.7000 99.0000 91 216.11 2181 137
JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.9900 53.1650 52.9725 53.0300 18295 807.96 15225 3082
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.3700 53.4825 53.3300 53.3400 373 11.43 214 43
JPYINR 25-Feb-15 54.4500 54.4500 53.7750 53.7750 21 1.08 20 2
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2300 62.2825 62.1700 62.2350 2256397 37017.69 594877 24076
USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5525 62.6400 62.5450 62.5950 246550 2941.52 46994 2262
USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8900 62.9775 62.8900 62.9425 71359 1274.93 20257 639
USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2525 63.3225 63.2300 63.3025 46233 211.54 3343 203
USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5875 63.7000 63.5800 63.6800 26415 414.04 6505 263
USDINR 27-May-15 64.0000 64.0750 63.9825 64.0525 28673 906.86 14164 291
USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3700 64.4025 64.3475 64.4000 48022 2.32 36 12
USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6625 64.7600 64.6625 64.7600 4235 0.45 7 6
USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0600 65.1300 65.0100 65.1100 10411 8.14 125 18
USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.4000 65.4000 65.3500 65.3500 2732 2.22 34 5
USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.7300 65.8275 65.7300 65.8275 6942 0.39 6 2
USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.0000 66.1000 65.7575 66.0575 250 9.25 140 21
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
