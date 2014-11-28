Nov 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 76,860.69 million rupees Open interest* : 3,071,788 Total Traded Quantity : 1,198,464 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.4300 77.8050 77.3950 77.6775 51360 4158.08 53604 8039 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.9000 78.2000 77.8575 78.1225 10106 299.10 3834 446 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.3500 78.5500 78.3500 78.5425 582 6.43 82 14 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.8000 78.8000 78.8000 78.8000 127 3.94 50 2 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.7525 97.9725 97.6500 97.7975 35574 3719.78 38030 7578 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.3000 98.5000 98.2000 98.3325 4091 148.82 1514 295 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 98.7500 98.9000 98.7500 98.8150 93 0.69 7 7 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8800 52.8800 52.6275 52.8375 17286 974.66 18482 3306 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.4500 53.4500 52.9625 53.1675 520 22.29 420 56 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.5950 53.5950 53.5950 53.5950 20 0.21 4 2 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 54.1050 54.1050 53.5975 53.5975 2 0.11 2 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2200 62.4150 62.1800 62.3875 2413058 59939.52 961678 36871 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5600 62.7700 62.5500 62.7400 286304 6208.45 99038 3507 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9400 63.1025 62.9300 63.0725 74086 630.36 10002 380 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3200 63.4450 63.2825 63.4325 48787 369.92 5836 205 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5950 63.8075 63.5900 63.8025 27288 182.86 2868 155 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0500 64.1975 64.0500 64.1625 29009 86.64 1351 94 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3775 64.5400 64.3700 64.4625 48223 16.24 252 22 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.7100 64.9200 64.7100 64.9100 4249 1.23 19 7 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1800 65.2700 65.1175 65.2125 10369 25.48 391 35 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.4775 65.5500 65.4775 65.5400 2846 23.71 362 14 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.6700 65.9000 65.6500 65.8775 7007 4.99 76 7 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.0500 66.1800 66.0500 66.1475 801 37.17 562 52 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)