Dec 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,208.61 million rupees Open interest* : 3,092,902 Total Traded Quantity : 1,041,224 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.1000 77.1500 76.6500 76.7275 51706 4209.83 54766 8239 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.5600 77.5625 77.0750 77.1500 11054 482.59 6246 755 EURINR 25-Feb-15 77.8300 77.8325 77.5000 77.5000 624 3.58 46 11 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.4500 97.4800 97.1950 97.4050 33386 3760.58 38636 8029 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.8500 97.9600 97.7300 97.9025 7251 601.48 6147 723 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 98.3600 98.4300 98.2700 98.4050 184 7.97 81 33 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 98.8500 98.8500 98.8500 98.8500 70 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 3 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.1500 52.2825 52.0925 52.1225 19457 573.35 10988 2598 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.5250 52.6000 52.4150 52.4350 850 28.25 538 87 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.8375 52.8375 52.7525 52.7525 37 0.58 11 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1975 62.2675 62.1600 62.2075 2281633 46669.53 750153 27627 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5600 62.6225 62.5225 62.5475 411640 9960.82 159183 4542 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8975 62.9550 62.8575 62.8925 83151 749.43 11915 302 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3100 63.3100 63.2250 63.2700 49221 97.36 1539 51 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6850 63.6850 63.5925 63.5950 29700 21.00 330 26 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9825 63.9825 63.9550 63.9550 38959 0.38 6 5 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3800 64.3800 64.3200 64.3200 48345 0.26 4 4 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6925 64.6925 64.6925 64.6925 4337 0.13 2 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0225 65.0375 65.0000 65.0000 10171 22.43 345 47 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.3600 65.4000 65.3600 65.4000 2848 0.20 3 2 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.7400 65.7400 65.6500 65.6800 7017 2.10 32 12 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.0800 66.0800 65.9500 66.0100 1258 16.57 251 68 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)