Dec 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,110.66 million rupees Open interest* : 2,618,263 Total Traded Quantity : 1,880,459 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6925 78.0300 77.5950 77.8950 54190 4996.43 64253 10227 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0975 78.4500 78.0200 78.3325 12789 498.44 6374 990 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.5000 78.8075 78.4325 78.7150 1324 37.40 476 66 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.7800 78.7950 78.7800 78.7950 300 1.42 18 2 EURINR 28-Apr-15 79.6000 79.6000 79.4500 79.4500 31 0.24 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.9000 98.2975 97.8300 98.0175 29416 4688.22 47822 9936 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.5700 98.8000 98.3525 98.5275 15427 264.97 2689 467 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 98.9000 99.2900 98.9000 98.9425 419 15.74 159 45 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 99.5000 99.6500 99.5000 99.5000 68 0.30 3 3 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 99.9000 100.2500 99.9000 100.2500 12 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-May-15 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 9 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.9000 53.0550 52.6300 52.7400 20877 2083.79 39445 7772 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.1975 53.3500 52.9775 53.0525 2520 77.45 1457 252 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3725 62.5850 62.3400 62.5600 1476935 91762.89 1468862 41782 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7550 62.9525 62.7125 62.9300 680900 12255.77 194998 8326 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1000 63.2850 63.0475 63.2625 118356 2102.74 33269 1178 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4500 63.6200 63.4000 63.6100 56250 605.97 9538 441 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.7850 63.9750 63.7600 63.9575 32065 167.73 2625 201 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1300 64.3125 64.1175 64.3025 39271 147.97 2303 114 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4900 64.6725 64.4900 64.6725 48299 33.39 517 32 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.8125 65.0000 64.8125 64.9900 4643 24.28 374 33 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1575 65.3100 65.0950 65.3025 11369 245.75 3766 128 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.5900 65.6450 65.5225 65.6450 3006 9.05 138 11 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.8500 65.9725 65.8500 65.9200 6924 29.67 450 31 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.1400 66.2900 66.1200 66.2350 2863 60.66 916 190 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)