UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,167.87 million rupees Open interest* : 2,594,317 Total Traded Quantity : 1,340,474 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6525 77.8675 77.4900 77.7050 48712 3612.11 46498 7350 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0400 78.2600 77.9300 78.1425 16543 708.91 9069 653 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.5575 78.6575 78.3750 78.5000 1419 12.87 164 33 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.8000 78.9350 78.8000 78.9350 345 4.73 60 12 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.6250 98.6250 98.1000 98.1475 29421 4057.88 41270 8758 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.6950 99.1250 98.6100 98.6750 16042 286.13 2893 591 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.4500 99.5500 99.0900 99.0900 418 7.45 75 22 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.1250 100.1325 100.1250 100.1325 68 1.30 13 2 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.6800 52.9875 52.6200 52.8300 20899 1365.90 25874 4852 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.9625 53.2500 52.9300 53.1450 2754 59.69 1124 194 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.4000 53.5975 53.4000 53.5950 43 0.27 5 5 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5150 62.7175 62.4600 62.4850 1366599 63042.25 1007431 33786 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0000 63.0900 62.8375 62.8600 748022 9017.53 143210 6036 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.3350 63.4200 63.1700 63.2025 130430 1930.14 30498 1122 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6775 63.7575 63.5075 63.5275 57306 1058.65 16639 568 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0125 64.1000 63.8400 63.8575 38548 820.29 12827 399 USDINR 27-May-15 64.3500 64.4400 64.1650 64.1950 39451 160.48 2498 162 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.7100 64.7975 64.5500 64.5600 48362 8.60 133 11 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.0000 65.1875 64.9800 64.9800 4703 4.68 72 33 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.4575 65.4575 65.2500 65.2500 11374 0.46 7 7 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.6600 65.6600 65.5700 65.5700 3016 0.72 11 3 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.0000 66.1500 65.8800 65.8800 6930 0.59 9 9 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.3050 66.3950 66.1500 66.1600 2912 6.23 94 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
NEW DELHI, April 21 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were on track to close largely flat in low volumes on Friday, in line with global markets.