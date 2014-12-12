Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,167.87 million rupees Open interest* : 2,594,317 Total Traded Quantity : 1,340,474 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6525 77.8675 77.4900 77.7050 48712 3612.11 46498 7350 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0400 78.2600 77.9300 78.1425 16543 708.91 9069 653 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.5575 78.6575 78.3750 78.5000 1419 12.87 164 33 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.8000 78.9350 78.8000 78.9350 345 4.73 60 12 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.6250 98.6250 98.1000 98.1475 29421 4057.88 41270 8758 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.6950 99.1250 98.6100 98.6750 16042 286.13 2893 591 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.4500 99.5500 99.0900 99.0900 418 7.45 75 22 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.1250 100.1325 100.1250 100.1325 68 1.30 13 2 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.6800 52.9875 52.6200 52.8300 20899 1365.90 25874 4852 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.9625 53.2500 52.9300 53.1450 2754 59.69 1124 194 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.4000 53.5975 53.4000 53.5950 43 0.27 5 5 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5150 62.7175 62.4600 62.4850 1366599 63042.25 1007431 33786 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0000 63.0900 62.8375 62.8600 748022 9017.53 143210 6036 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.3350 63.4200 63.1700 63.2025 130430 1930.14 30498 1122 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6775 63.7575 63.5075 63.5275 57306 1058.65 16639 568 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0125 64.1000 63.8400 63.8575 38548 820.29 12827 399 USDINR 27-May-15 64.3500 64.4400 64.1650 64.1950 39451 160.48 2498 162 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.7100 64.7975 64.5500 64.5600 48362 8.60 133 11 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.0000 65.1875 64.9800 64.9800 4703 4.68 72 33 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.4575 65.4575 65.2500 65.2500 11374 0.46 7 7 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.6600 65.6600 65.5700 65.5700 3016 0.72 11 3 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.0000 66.1500 65.8800 65.8800 6930 0.59 9 9 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.3050 66.3950 66.1500 66.1600 2912 6.23 94 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)