Dec 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 159,529.36 million rupees Open interest* : 2,561,712 Total Traded Quantity : 2,457,287 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.8600 80.0875 79.3500 79.4250 39672 3048.60 38279 6458 EURINR 28-Jan-15 80.3375 80.5150 79.8100 79.8825 21411 304.70 3805 533 EURINR 25-Feb-15 80.6675 80.6675 80.2000 80.2950 1675 39.20 488 35 EURINR 27-Mar-15 80.7575 80.7575 80.7000 80.7000 420 2.18 27 2 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.3600 100.7675 99.9575 100.2775 23522 5271.07 52537 10746 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.9900 101.3075 100.5100 100.7850 17036 493.71 4886 745 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.6200 101.6500 101.1400 101.3150 399 12.37 122 24 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.9000 101.9000 101.7000 101.8000 108 0.81 8 4 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 102.5000 102.5000 102.0000 102.2000 25 0.92 9 5 GBPINR 27-May-15 102.7500 103.0000 102.5000 102.7500 13 0.41 4 4 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 54.8125 54.9100 54.2500 54.4975 14627 1541.13 28254 5617 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 55.1000 55.2300 54.5850 54.8200 2796 129.00 2354 344 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 55.1525 55.1525 54.8025 54.8025 59 1.87 34 9 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.9150 64.0975 63.6650 63.7850 1314702 127379.47 1995341 66583 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.3825 64.4800 64.0475 64.1675 765389 18099.94 281778 13585 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.6550 64.8100 64.3900 64.5000 136121 1720.40 26652 1259 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.9900 65.1300 64.7175 64.8475 61625 748.98 11547 564 USDINR 28-Apr-15 65.3525 65.4775 65.0950 65.1925 43408 245.97 3771 186 USDINR 27-May-15 65.6850 65.7125 65.4500 65.5275 39488 137.72 2101 116 USDINR 26-Jun-15 66.0500 66.0975 65.7700 65.8500 46538 201.56 3059 95 USDINR 29-Jul-15 66.3750 66.3750 66.1000 66.2350 5080 24.02 363 28 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.5875 66.6225 66.3875 66.5400 11798 24.49 368 42 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.9000 66.9000 66.7825 66.8525 3120 19.19 287 12 USDINR 28-Oct-15 67.0025 67.1975 66.9300 67.0875 7118 10.19 152 22 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.4100 67.5000 67.2275 67.3450 5562 71.46 1061 76 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)