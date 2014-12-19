Dec 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 100,641.24 million rupees Open interest* : 2,586,771 Total Traded Quantity : 1,559,751 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6950 77.8725 77.4725 77.8175 34429 3133.34 40337 6428 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0900 78.3350 77.9400 78.2925 21945 376.12 4814 675 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.5800 78.7625 78.4000 78.6525 2262 30.00 382 39 EURINR 27-Mar-15 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 416 0.55 7 2 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.9150 99.2500 98.7750 99.1825 20123 3732.11 37691 7112 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.4775 99.7825 99.3100 99.7275 16894 269.39 2706 418 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.9000 100.3000 99.8700 100.1925 391 9.00 90 36 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 111 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 100.8500 101.0000 100.8500 101.0000 33 0.61 6 2 GBPINR 27-May-15 101.2000 101.5000 101.0500 101.0500 21 0.41 4 4 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.1075 53.1925 52.8725 53.1525 13430 1254.26 23657 4316 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.4450 53.4975 53.2025 53.4800 2871 126.86 2379 373 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6000 53.6000 53.6000 53.6000 88 0.54 10 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1400 63.4625 63.1000 63.4250 1256588 75282.54 1190210 41921 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5050 63.8525 63.4875 63.8150 846983 13069.61 205313 9279 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8700 64.1975 63.8300 64.1575 137330 1264.33 19767 856 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2025 64.5400 64.1725 64.5125 63962 779.94 12134 487 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.5650 64.9000 64.5175 64.8850 49308 1121.83 17362 763 USDINR 27-May-15 64.8775 65.2350 64.8775 65.2225 39378 56.54 870 66 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.2950 65.5400 65.2200 65.5250 46538 28.20 432 23 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.7600 65.9100 65.7600 65.8775 5130 3.49 53 5 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.9000 66.2000 65.8500 66.1625 11803 2.97 45 14 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.1800 66.5300 66.1800 66.4750 3116 67.80 1021 17 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.4500 66.8200 66.4225 66.7200 7191 5.32 80 12 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.0000 67.0000 66.7025 66.9425 6430 25.40 380 36 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)