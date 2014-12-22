Dec 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,777.04 million rupees Open interest* : 2,553,314 Total Traded Quantity : 974,471 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.7800 77.7800 77.3975 77.6800 32709 3081.44 39712 6539 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.1100 78.2250 77.8675 78.1250 22138 387.14 4960 664 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.5800 78.6300 78.3075 78.5050 2143 31.38 400 55 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.6800 78.6800 78.6775 78.6775 416 0.79 10 4 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.1900 99.2000 98.8625 98.9150 18163 3921.78 39612 7630 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.7075 99.7200 99.4075 99.4650 17228 199.71 2006 454 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.2000 100.2000 99.9200 100.0000 391 7.91 79 17 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.4275 100.4275 100.4275 100.4275 111 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 100.8475 100.8475 100.8475 100.8475 33 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 27 0.61 6 2 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.1075 53.1325 52.8575 52.8825 13865 753.92 14239 2946 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.4400 53.4400 53.1725 53.1950 2885 35.32 663 186 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6225 53.6225 53.5100 53.5100 94 0.32 6 5 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.6800 63.6800 63.2275 63.3425 1196356 43884.52 693052 29222 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.7800 63.8350 63.6225 63.7325 886532 9504.47 149175 5529 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1000 64.1325 63.9675 64.0675 139642 689.92 10772 713 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.4600 64.4600 64.3200 64.4275 64663 660.13 10251 386 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8000 64.8225 64.6850 64.7900 46429 550.73 8503 323 USDINR 27-May-15 65.1300 65.1675 65.0075 65.1400 39557 49.62 762 42 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.3475 65.4800 65.3475 65.4325 46538 13.02 199 10 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.7650 65.8400 65.6525 65.8075 5138 2.17 33 9 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.9875 66.0900 65.9875 66.0900 11804 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.8800 66.9500 66.8525 66.9400 6452 1.67 25 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)