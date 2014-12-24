Dec 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 94,850.64 million rupees Open interest* : 2,474,853 Total Traded Quantity : 1,456,585 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.4100 77.6125 77.2100 77.5275 21106 3409.56 44055 6883 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.7950 78.0575 77.6750 77.9700 26343 846.15 10879 1203 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.2050 78.4100 78.1000 78.3500 2022 13.70 175 32 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.5225 98.9525 98.3800 98.8725 14997 3987.18 40409 7684 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.0575 99.4625 98.9100 99.3775 19057 690.31 6961 1063 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.5025 99.9000 99.4200 99.9000 427 19.02 191 47 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 99.9000 100.2500 99.9000 100.2500 110 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-May-15 100.7500 100.7500 100.7500 100.7500 27 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8650 52.9000 52.6750 52.8300 14060 1185.09 22459 4014 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0800 53.2000 52.9950 53.1600 2690 70.06 1320 239 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.4250 53.4250 53.4250 53.4250 96 0.05 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.7750 63.7750 63.4075 63.5700 1002181 68673.28 1081321 36391 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.8900 63.9900 63.8000 63.9675 981413 12816.44 200579 8463 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.2025 64.3350 64.1475 64.3125 142069 1049.34 16335 751 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5775 64.6950 64.5125 64.6750 68450 727.53 11261 457 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.9575 65.0600 64.8775 65.0400 54924 453.59 6981 288 USDINR 27-May-15 65.2875 65.3925 65.2525 65.3625 39613 110.72 1695 58 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.6575 65.7400 65.6000 65.7000 46542 15.83 241 15 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.9500 66.0900 65.8825 66.0900 5178 2.24 34 6 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.1575 66.3900 66.1100 66.3575 15469 350.74 5294 76 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.5400 66.7425 66.5325 66.7425 3142 3.33 50 12 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.7000 67.0800 66.7000 67.0800 7199 31.45 470 32 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.0350 67.3700 67.0250 67.3350 7738 394.74 5871 189 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)