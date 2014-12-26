Dec 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,595.13 million rupees Open interest* : 2,468,912 Total Traded Quantity : 1,629,019 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6500 77.8175 77.5300 77.6000 14607 2354.25 30308 5994 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0075 78.2575 77.9800 78.0450 31324 1306.06 16713 2383 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.4525 78.6250 78.4250 78.4800 2028 25.76 328 32 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.8500 78.8500 78.8500 78.8500 417 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.8700 99.1375 98.7625 99.0650 10267 3087.16 31180 6531 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.2300 99.6450 99.2300 99.5925 23186 1325.64 13319 2385 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.9000 100.1000 99.9000 100.0375 436 13.71 137 19 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.4975 100.5850 100.4400 100.5850 110 0.70 7 5 GBPINR 27-May-15 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 33 0.61 6 2 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8325 53.2375 52.8325 52.9300 12222 1851.34 34954 5756 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.1850 53.6775 53.1525 53.2300 5080 891.27 16725 1751 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.7000 53.7000 53.3600 53.5700 421 32.87 614 21 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.5750 63.7125 63.4675 63.6300 927730 67237.61 1056499 34129 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.9400 64.0975 63.8550 64.0150 1038861 23482.21 366707 16060 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.2700 64.4350 64.2175 64.4000 151212 2125.92 33020 1249 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.6150 64.8100 64.6150 64.7675 73260 649.72 10034 491 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.9950 65.1800 64.9825 65.1575 58603 573.61 8806 296 USDINR 27-May-15 65.3425 65.5000 65.3425 65.4825 35987 339.84 5191 104 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.8100 65.8400 65.6950 65.7550 46544 164.25 2497 36 USDINR 29-Jul-15 66.0675 66.1200 66.0600 66.0600 5314 9.98 151 5 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.2650 66.4550 66.2650 66.4500 15469 0.53 8 8 USDINR 28-Oct-15 67.0075 67.1000 67.0050 67.0700 7209 42.19 629 46 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.3225 67.4075 67.3225 67.3625 8592 79.83 1185 62 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)