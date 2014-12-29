Dec 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,902.41 million rupees Open interest* : 2,572,262 Total Traded Quantity : 1,860,609 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6050 77.6950 77.5900 77.6100 6427 1516.90 19537 2209 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0400 78.2775 77.9825 78.1050 37316 2947.73 37744 6827 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.4800 78.6700 78.4000 78.5200 2320 94.44 1203 132 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.9000 79.0500 78.8500 79.0500 508 38.45 487 23 EURINR 28-Apr-15 79.4000 79.4000 79.4000 79.4000 31 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.0900 99.2675 99.0900 99.1950 5109 1460.57 14723 2035 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.6000 99.8300 99.5150 99.5650 29152 2727.72 27362 6348 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.1875 100.5300 100.0300 100.0575 917 69.95 698 111 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.7000 100.7550 100.6800 100.7500 118 2.52 25 4 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8725 52.9775 52.8450 52.9150 3597 845.63 15978 2034 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.1600 53.4000 53.1550 53.1850 12086 1216.02 22839 4127 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.4500 53.6850 53.4500 53.5475 470 5.46 102 18 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.8500 53.8500 53.8500 53.8500 2 0.05 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.6975 63.7200 63.6375 63.6675 761728 43935.29 690007 15394 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.1000 64.1150 64.0125 64.0750 1263280 58721.71 916692 32493 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.3875 64.4500 64.3600 64.4150 176574 3929.06 61018 2147 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.7300 64.8050 64.7200 64.7950 90835 2562.78 39571 927 USDINR 28-Apr-15 65.1500 65.1850 65.1000 65.1750 58780 317.32 4872 195 USDINR 27-May-15 65.5200 65.5200 65.4400 65.5125 36154 81.14 1239 43 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.7500 65.8650 65.7500 65.8025 46570 353.88 5377 106 USDINR 29-Jul-15 66.0675 66.1600 66.0600 66.1600 5454 14.01 212 11 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.4200 66.6275 66.3100 66.4500 15474 11.62 175 15 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.7400 66.8100 66.6550 66.8100 3242 10.33 155 17 USDINR 28-Oct-15 67.0000 67.2075 66.9600 67.0900 7318 9.58 143 21 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.3625 67.3875 67.3000 67.3125 8785 29.02 431 46 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.5700 67.5975 67.5200 67.5575 15 1.15 17 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)