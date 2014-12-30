Dec 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 79,583.28 million rupees Open interest* : 1,920,619 Total Traded Quantity : 1,222,202 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0100 78.0100 77.4325 77.4850 40188 3784.81 48690 8827 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.3000 78.3500 77.8575 77.8975 2638 67.40 863 217 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.6000 78.7000 78.5800 78.5800 508 1.81 23 7 EURINR 28-Apr-15 79.1000 79.1500 79.1000 79.1500 51 1.58 20 3 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.5050 99.5225 98.9100 98.9500 30421 3262.99 32878 7323 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.0200 100.0200 99.4400 99.4575 851 75.86 760 184 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.3600 100.3600 99.9750 99.9750 113 5.20 52 14 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 33 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.2000 53.7250 53.1325 53.2775 11627 2428.05 45439 8142 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6000 54.0000 53.4925 53.6200 535 19.84 370 77 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 54.2000 54.2000 54.1675 54.1675 2 0.11 2 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.1225 64.1550 63.7150 63.7400 1356858 64426.35 1007853 42729 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.4450 64.5000 64.0700 64.0975 182418 2591.97 40309 2747 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.8150 64.8650 64.4650 64.4925 111509 1926.96 29797 1094 USDINR 28-Apr-15 65.2000 65.2500 64.8400 64.8600 60024 636.33 9768 505 USDINR 27-May-15 65.5300 65.5850 65.1800 65.1925 35804 192.74 2943 156 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.8500 65.9175 65.5225 65.5175 46403 96.82 1472 85 USDINR 29-Jul-15 66.1600 66.2200 65.9725 65.9725 5626 21.83 330 29 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.4700 66.5475 66.1700 66.2050 15478 6.38 96 25 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.5600 66.5600 66.5500 66.5500 3214 1.86 28 6 USDINR 28-Oct-15 67.0950 67.0950 66.8400 66.8400 7320 6.10 91 5 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.2050 67.4800 67.0700 67.0700 8828 10.43 155 22 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.6000 67.7500 67.3525 67.4050 170 17.64 261 19 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)