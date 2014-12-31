Dec 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 82,856.63 million rupees Open interest* : 1,911,628 Total Traded Quantity : 1,281,714 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.4650 77.5150 77.0600 77.1300 41157 2347.84 30372 4820 EURINR 25-Feb-15 77.8650 77.9350 77.4900 77.5325 2669 67.32 866 139 EURINR 27-Mar-15 78.3475 78.3475 77.9150 77.9300 648 12.03 154 14 EURINR 28-Apr-15 78.7100 78.7100 78.7100 78.7100 50 1.89 24 3 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.0100 99.2125 98.8125 98.9550 27300 3119.06 31508 6482 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.5000 99.7100 99.3325 99.4275 1067 55.71 560 162 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 99.9975 100.2100 99.8800 99.9700 165 7.00 70 17 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 33 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.3550 53.4550 53.0900 53.1925 13065 1209.66 22717 4345 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6100 53.7225 53.4000 53.4875 590 13.00 243 79 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.1675 2 0.05 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.6900 63.7400 63.4250 63.4675 1339257 72388.74 1138584 37292 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0100 64.0900 63.7825 63.8200 190821 2333.30 36483 2290 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.4050 64.4750 64.1725 64.2050 111778 728.45 11320 492 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.7700 64.8600 64.5700 64.6075 60140 414.69 6402 385 USDINR 27-May-15 65.1600 65.2000 64.9200 64.9650 35909 82.59 1269 121 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.5275 65.5275 65.2200 65.2775 46379 45.02 688 32 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.6500 65.6800 65.6000 65.6150 5640 2.10 32 10 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.1700 66.1700 65.9100 65.9300 15478 4.09 62 9 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.4000 66.4000 66.2300 66.2400 3205 0.86 13 9 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.6800 66.6800 66.5200 66.5350 7319 0.93 14 9 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.0000 67.0375 66.8500 66.8575 8699 15.20 227 15 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.4000 67.4000 67.1425 67.1900 257 6.99 104 15 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)