Jan 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 54,039.92 million rupees Open interest* : 1,860,454 Total Traded Quantity : 828,347 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.0000 77.6000 76.5000 77.2825 40992 2286.19 29603 5477 EURINR 25-Feb-15 77.6500 78.0000 77.4375 77.6575 2690 71.88 925 240 EURINR 27-Mar-15 77.9475 78.1500 77.9475 78.0900 670 2.50 32 17 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.8500 99.6000 98.7575 99.3525 27806 3399.35 34273 7396 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.3700 100.0275 99.3500 99.8225 1319 121.88 1222 284 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.5000 100.5000 99.9900 100.3225 182 4.61 46 27 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 100.5000 100.6775 100.5000 100.6600 85 52.14 518 23 GBPINR 27-May-15 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 34 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 101.5000 101.8000 101.5000 101.8000 6 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0300 53.4900 52.4900 53.4025 14686 2066.10 38842 7398 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.0700 53.7925 53.0500 53.7125 611 11.87 222 69 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.9400 54.1000 53.6975 54.0450 23 1.94 36 9 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5700 63.7950 63.5275 63.7400 1284053 44444.23 698102 30781 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.9125 64.1425 63.8775 64.0875 191716 1134.72 17723 1195 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.3675 64.5200 64.2850 64.4550 112141 198.39 3081 227 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8000 64.9300 64.6825 64.9250 60032 60.41 932 102 USDINR 27-May-15 65.0000 65.2275 64.9500 65.2575 35914 60.01 921 116 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.4100 65.5525 65.3700 65.5450 46281 44.32 677 96 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.7225 65.9800 65.6600 65.9100 5803 20.31 309 62 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.9875 66.2200 65.9875 66.2200 15450 11.16 169 17 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.3025 66.7400 66.2700 66.6150 3307 7.03 106 16 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.6200 66.9400 66.5850 66.9400 7418 6.99 105 6 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.0000 67.0800 66.9300 67.0200 8666 12.59 188 28 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.2225 67.3225 67.2200 67.2325 569 20.99 312 22 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)