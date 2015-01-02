Jan 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,511.46 million rupees Open interest* : 1,876,219 Total Traded Quantity : 1,152,036 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 76.9500 76.9825 76.5300 76.6725 42393 3766.11 49081 7732 EURINR 25-Feb-15 77.3500 77.4000 76.9600 77.0800 3179 130.76 1695 249 EURINR 27-Mar-15 77.7000 77.7000 77.4000 77.4600 665 1.94 25 9 EURINR 28-Apr-15 78.0000 78.0000 77.9200 77.9200 51 0.86 11 5 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.0100 99.4350 98.1625 98.2175 27493 4911.22 49764 10982 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.6000 99.6975 98.6700 98.7350 1241 132.67 1337 351 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 100.0675 100.0675 99.1175 99.2750 185 3.49 35 19 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 100.2500 100.2500 100.0000 100.0000 84 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.9950 53.1875 52.7675 52.8425 11929 1477.16 27931 4493 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.4000 53.4500 53.0725 53.1375 836 25.64 482 85 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.6400 53.6400 53.6400 53.6400 23 0.05 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.6750 63.8175 63.5500 63.6200 1274394 60695.10 953691 38478 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1200 64.1700 63.9075 63.9750 207370 2868.47 44825 2820 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.4600 64.5500 64.3150 64.3775 122143 1073.98 16677 639 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.9200 64.9475 64.7100 64.7725 60056 103.95 1604 146 USDINR 27-May-15 65.2800 65.2800 65.0500 65.1150 35913 154.40 2370 86 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.5200 65.5200 65.4000 65.4525 46280 63.37 968 43 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.8000 65.8000 65.7200 65.7675 6103 23.28 354 7 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 15650 13.22 200 9 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.3975 66.4000 66.3500 66.3500 3292 22.51 339 5 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.7000 66.7000 66.6725 66.6725 7618 20.01 300 2 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.9500 67.0400 66.9300 67.0125 8626 13.13 196 12 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.2800 67.2950 67.1975 67.2800 695 9.95 148 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)