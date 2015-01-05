Jan 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,933.00 million rupees Open interest* : 1,876,970 Total Traded Quantity : 977,759 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 76.0200 76.3475 75.8300 75.9050 45850 3830.97 50381 8339 EURINR 25-Feb-15 76.7325 76.7325 76.2375 76.3050 4286 344.18 4502 506 EURINR 27-Mar-15 77.0400 77.0500 76.7525 76.7525 668 3.31 43 14 EURINR 28-Apr-15 77.3950 77.3950 77.1300 77.1300 53 0.62 8 4 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.3000 97.5975 97.1525 97.1900 27201 3194.54 32815 7952 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 98.0000 98.0175 97.6525 97.7025 1429 138.65 1417 323 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 98.3250 99.2100 98.2500 98.3950 309 30.77 311 21 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 98.9500 98.9975 98.7625 98.7625 83 0.49 5 5 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.8550 53.0875 52.8200 52.9550 12599 927.78 17526 3497 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.2050 53.3150 53.1600 53.2500 847 21.94 412 53 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.6000 53.6000 53.5600 53.5600 26 0.38 7 3 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.7825 63.7950 63.5925 63.6950 1274795 52583.83 825869 29817 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1025 64.1450 63.9500 64.0675 208370 1945.66 30387 1955 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5275 64.5275 64.3600 64.4600 122659 447.05 6941 336 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8825 64.8975 64.7500 64.8650 59516 401.71 6199 415 USDINR 27-May-15 65.2500 65.2500 65.1000 65.1850 36125 51.35 788 82 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.5625 65.5625 65.4600 65.5175 46265 6.22 95 32 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.9350 66.1650 65.9350 66.1650 15637 0.99 15 2 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.4025 66.7475 66.4025 66.7475 3292 0.80 12 3 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.9000 66.9000 66.5250 66.7500 7634 1.13 17 4 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.1500 67.1500 67.1500 67.1500 8631 0.34 5 1 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.3500 67.4150 67.3500 67.4150 695 0.27 4 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)