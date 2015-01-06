Jan 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 106,060.85 million rupees Open interest* : 1,896,646 Total Traded Quantity : 1,632,016 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 76.0825 76.2000 75.8625 76.0825 43878 4227.70 55595 9580 EURINR 25-Feb-15 76.4725 76.5800 76.2750 76.4825 4533 253.25 3314 333 EURINR 27-Mar-15 77.0250 77.0250 76.8000 76.8075 650 4.00 52 11 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.2475 97.3175 96.8100 97.0925 29003 4567.07 47072 10349 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 97.6775 97.7975 97.3000 97.5875 1530 112.47 1153 284 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 98.1000 98.2825 97.8950 98.1000 273 8.04 82 26 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 98.5000 98.6000 98.4000 98.5000 81 0.39 4 4 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.3600 53.8325 53.3600 53.6875 15526 1817.57 33929 6206 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6750 54.1000 53.6525 54.0050 853 24.12 448 138 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 54.0500 54.3000 54.0500 54.2950 37 1.79 33 10 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.7900 63.9300 63.6050 63.8850 1278575 91518.34 1435436 49933 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0600 64.2850 63.9625 64.2375 215396 2895.82 45173 3583 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.4200 64.6875 64.3700 64.6475 122833 354.79 5498 332 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8200 65.0575 64.7775 65.0425 58830 173.93 2682 172 USDINR 27-May-15 65.1425 65.4000 65.1325 65.4000 36123 36.63 562 73 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.6000 65.7100 65.4500 65.7100 46279 37.01 565 34 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.8900 66.0900 65.8900 66.0900 6168 4.42 67 4 USDINR 27-Aug-15 66.1125 66.3600 66.0075 66.3000 15699 5.30 80 12 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.3625 66.7400 66.3550 66.4975 3263 3.72 56 8 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.9000 67.1400 66.9000 67.1400 7650 1.27 19 5 USDINR 26-Nov-15 67.0000 67.2500 67.0000 67.2500 8641 0.81 12 4 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.3325 67.5475 67.3325 67.5475 825 12.41 184 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)