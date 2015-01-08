US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 179,565.95 million rupees Open interest* : 2,135,854 Total Traded Quantity : 2,802,588 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 75.0950 75.0950 73.9725 74.0725 47640 5417.68 72735 10316 EURINR 25-Feb-15 75.4425 75.4600 74.3800 74.4875 7649 691.39 9246 961 EURINR 27-Mar-15 75.6025 75.6650 74.8200 74.9000 1154 61.74 824 70 EURINR 28-Apr-15 76.0300 76.0300 75.3400 75.4000 171 10.03 133 15 EURINR 27-May-15 75.8600 75.8600 75.8600 75.8600 31 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 95.9000 95.9000 94.5625 94.8025 29833 5362.55 56392 10410 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 96.3000 96.3000 95.1000 95.3100 5026 442.12 4620 715 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 96.5100 96.5100 95.6500 96.2000 206 4.90 51 26 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 97.5000 97.5000 96.4975 96.4975 83 1.75 18 15 GBPINR 27-May-15 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 35 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 97.7500 97.7500 97.7500 97.7500 6 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0550 53.0575 52.4400 52.5325 17432 1661.63 31509 5382 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.3125 53.3225 52.7500 52.8500 1085 60.40 1140 193 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.6000 53.6000 53.3000 53.3000 40 0.48 9 5 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.4975 63.5400 62.8250 62.9475 1399189 148632.34 2355321 74373 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8500 63.8500 63.1800 63.3275 298850 12854.16 202540 11060 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1875 64.2150 63.5925 63.7050 127004 1930.76 30261 1380 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.6000 64.6000 64.0200 64.0950 64562 1562.57 24357 808 USDINR 27-May-15 64.9550 64.9600 64.3850 64.4450 39079 345.02 5349 180 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.2875 65.2875 64.7575 64.8125 55369 410.80 6332 180 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.5300 65.5400 65.0775 65.2400 5868 30.34 464 29 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.8200 65.8475 65.4075 65.4300 15512 19.17 292 18 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.1500 66.1500 66.0000 66.0000 3042 15.05 228 8 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.5000 66.5075 66.1175 66.1200 7559 14.52 219 15 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.8000 66.8400 66.4500 66.5800 8573 31.79 478 34 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.0900 67.0900 66.7100 66.7400 856 4.48 67 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: