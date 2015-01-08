Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 179,565.95 million rupees Open interest* : 2,135,854 Total Traded Quantity : 2,802,588 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 75.0950 75.0950 73.9725 74.0725 47640 5417.68 72735 10316 EURINR 25-Feb-15 75.4425 75.4600 74.3800 74.4875 7649 691.39 9246 961 EURINR 27-Mar-15 75.6025 75.6650 74.8200 74.9000 1154 61.74 824 70 EURINR 28-Apr-15 76.0300 76.0300 75.3400 75.4000 171 10.03 133 15 EURINR 27-May-15 75.8600 75.8600 75.8600 75.8600 31 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 95.9000 95.9000 94.5625 94.8025 29833 5362.55 56392 10410 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 96.3000 96.3000 95.1000 95.3100 5026 442.12 4620 715 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 96.5100 96.5100 95.6500 96.2000 206 4.90 51 26 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 97.5000 97.5000 96.4975 96.4975 83 1.75 18 15 GBPINR 27-May-15 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 35 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 97.7500 97.7500 97.7500 97.7500 6 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0550 53.0575 52.4400 52.5325 17432 1661.63 31509 5382 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.3125 53.3225 52.7500 52.8500 1085 60.40 1140 193 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.6000 53.6000 53.3000 53.3000 40 0.48 9 5 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.4975 63.5400 62.8250 62.9475 1399189 148632.34 2355321 74373 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8500 63.8500 63.1800 63.3275 298850 12854.16 202540 11060 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1875 64.2150 63.5925 63.7050 127004 1930.76 30261 1380 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.6000 64.6000 64.0200 64.0950 64562 1562.57 24357 808 USDINR 27-May-15 64.9550 64.9600 64.3850 64.4450 39079 345.02 5349 180 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.2875 65.2875 64.7575 64.8125 55369 410.80 6332 180 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.5300 65.5400 65.0775 65.2400 5868 30.34 464 29 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.8200 65.8475 65.4075 65.4300 15512 19.17 292 18 USDINR 28-Sep-15 66.1500 66.1500 66.0000 66.0000 3042 15.05 228 8 USDINR 28-Oct-15 66.5000 66.5075 66.1175 66.1200 7559 14.52 219 15 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.8000 66.8400 66.4500 66.5800 8573 31.79 478 34 USDINR 29-Dec-15 67.0900 67.0900 66.7100 66.7400 856 4.48 67 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)