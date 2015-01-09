Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,654.88 million rupees Open interest* : 2,212,851 Total Traded Quantity : 1,813,138 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 74.1000 74.1000 73.7725 73.9750 50610 3582.85 48456 7850 EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.4525 74.4900 74.1825 74.3700 7635 181.38 2440 390 EURINR 27-Mar-15 74.6850 74.8500 74.6100 74.8025 1377 29.96 401 40 EURINR 28-Apr-15 75.3575 75.3575 75.2225 75.2225 176 0.45 6 2 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.7400 94.8925 94.3550 94.8050 23302 4937.39 52175 9118 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 96.0000 96.0000 94.8450 95.3025 5141 196.54 2066 470 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.5025 95.9325 95.4300 95.8250 224 6.03 63 24 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 96.1000 96.4300 96.0000 96.4300 80 1.63 17 17 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 34 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 97.4000 97.4000 97.4000 97.4000 7 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.4775 52.6250 52.3325 52.5200 12579 1394.26 26565 4522 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.7400 52.8925 52.6350 52.8225 947 53.67 1017 104 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 52.9025 53.2975 52.9025 53.2975 40 0.11 2 2 JPYINR 28-Apr-15 53.2500 53.2500 53.2500 53.2500 1 0.05 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7400 62.7575 62.5125 62.5950 1430911 92930.10 1484328 58936 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0550 63.1175 62.8700 62.9575 352389 10025.43 159238 9535 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4875 63.5000 63.2875 63.3525 128020 1254.74 19800 1018 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8625 63.8675 63.7200 63.7725 63150 730.99 11455 482 USDINR 27-May-15 64.3000 64.3000 64.0900 64.1300 39679 196.02 3055 163 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5300 64.6000 64.4525 64.4925 55302 66.27 1027 70 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.8000 64.9350 64.7700 64.9100 5876 34.96 539 23 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.2150 65.2850 65.1100 65.1700 15414 15.85 243 39 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.5650 65.5650 65.4375 65.4500 3040 3.27 50 4 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.8000 65.9000 65.7500 65.9000 7580 1.84 28 11 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.1500 66.2000 66.1500 66.1700 8557 1.85 28 10 USDINR 29-Dec-15 66.5000 66.5075 66.4000 66.4000 780 9.03 136 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)