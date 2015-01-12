BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks gets contract for development of road project in Laos
* Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos
Jan 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,236.33 million rupees Open interest* : 2,273,420 Total Traded Quantity : 1,309,583 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 74.0125 74.0825 73.5850 73.6175 49313 3371.82 45668 7584 EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.3500 74.4775 73.9900 74.0000 7700 280.34 3781 445 EURINR 27-Mar-15 74.8200 74.9000 74.4500 74.4525 1405 26.55 356 46 EURINR 28-Apr-15 75.0500 75.0500 75.0500 75.0500 176 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 95.1900 95.4000 94.2325 94.4075 25794 3361.67 35587 7696 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 95.2300 95.2300 94.7350 94.8675 5201 133.97 1411 383 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.6500 95.6500 95.3000 95.3000 239 3.05 32 9 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 96.1000 96.3000 96.1000 96.2700 82 0.38 4 3 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.4000 96.5000 96.4000 96.5000 36 0.19 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.8200 52.9475 52.2625 52.3100 17278 1667.78 31725 6659 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.8200 53.1475 52.5700 52.6550 878 38.71 733 135 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.6000 53.6000 52.9750 52.9750 52 0.85 16 9 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3975 62.4700 62.2800 62.3925 1459407 65644.04 1052048 44448 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7600 62.8275 62.6500 62.7450 366815 5569.59 88751 6771 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1500 63.2375 63.0700 63.1375 138044 2055.74 32542 1370 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5025 63.6750 63.5025 63.5725 64356 708.67 11139 483 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1100 64.1100 63.8425 63.9600 40502 154.21 2410 120 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2750 64.4000 64.2650 64.3250 55302 135.18 2101 84 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6500 64.7350 64.6500 64.6500 5875 0.45 7 3 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0950 65.1200 64.9050 64.9975 15451 41.34 636 79 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.2000 65.4300 65.2000 65.3300 3048 1.70 26 5 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.7500 65.7900 65.7500 65.7900 7394 16.24 247 8 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.0600 66.1000 65.9000 66.0150 8294 23.04 349 21 USDINR 29-Dec-15 66.3150 66.3150 66.2000 66.3000 778 0.73 11 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos
SINGAPORE, May 11 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.