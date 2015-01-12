Jan 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,236.33 million rupees Open interest* : 2,273,420 Total Traded Quantity : 1,309,583 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 74.0125 74.0825 73.5850 73.6175 49313 3371.82 45668 7584 EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.3500 74.4775 73.9900 74.0000 7700 280.34 3781 445 EURINR 27-Mar-15 74.8200 74.9000 74.4500 74.4525 1405 26.55 356 46 EURINR 28-Apr-15 75.0500 75.0500 75.0500 75.0500 176 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 95.1900 95.4000 94.2325 94.4075 25794 3361.67 35587 7696 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 95.2300 95.2300 94.7350 94.8675 5201 133.97 1411 383 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.6500 95.6500 95.3000 95.3000 239 3.05 32 9 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 96.1000 96.3000 96.1000 96.2700 82 0.38 4 3 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.4000 96.5000 96.4000 96.5000 36 0.19 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.8200 52.9475 52.2625 52.3100 17278 1667.78 31725 6659 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.8200 53.1475 52.5700 52.6550 878 38.71 733 135 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.6000 53.6000 52.9750 52.9750 52 0.85 16 9 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3975 62.4700 62.2800 62.3925 1459407 65644.04 1052048 44448 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7600 62.8275 62.6500 62.7450 366815 5569.59 88751 6771 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1500 63.2375 63.0700 63.1375 138044 2055.74 32542 1370 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5025 63.6750 63.5025 63.5725 64356 708.67 11139 483 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1100 64.1100 63.8425 63.9600 40502 154.21 2410 120 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2750 64.4000 64.2650 64.3250 55302 135.18 2101 84 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6500 64.7350 64.6500 64.6500 5875 0.45 7 3 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0950 65.1200 64.9050 64.9975 15451 41.34 636 79 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.2000 65.4300 65.2000 65.3300 3048 1.70 26 5 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.7500 65.7900 65.7500 65.7900 7394 16.24 247 8 USDINR 26-Nov-15 66.0600 66.1000 65.9000 66.0150 8294 23.04 349 21 USDINR 29-Dec-15 66.3150 66.3150 66.2000 66.3000 778 0.73 11 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)