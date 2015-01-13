Jan 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 101,573.85 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,323,267
Total Traded Quantity : 1,588,355
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 28-Jan-15 73.9900 73.9900 73.5000 73.5525 49215 3504.73 47575 7137
EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.2600 74.2600 73.9100 73.9475 8689 280.81 3793 464
EURINR 27-Mar-15 74.6900 74.6900 74.3700 74.4700 1406 28.89 388 45
EURINR 27-May-15 74.7525 74.7525 74.7525 74.7525 31 0.07 1 1
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.4625 94.6550 93.9600 94.2725 31249 5622.44 59627 11024
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 95.0875 95.1375 94.0900 94.7425 11332 1139.97 12020 1816
GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.5275 95.6700 95.0000 95.3550 247 8.95 94 41
GBPINR 28-Apr-15 95.7500 95.7500 95.6000 95.6000 82 0.19 2 2
GBPINR 27-May-15 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 37 0.10 1 1
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.7425 52.8975 52.4225 52.6225 12162 1981.74 37636 6593
JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.0500 53.1875 52.7500 52.9250 880 39.31 743 163
USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3050 62.3825 62.2050 62.3075 1442978 75303.51 1208878 46147
USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6500 62.7300 62.5650 62.6575 429676 11577.22 184807 8634
USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0500 63.1400 62.9800 63.0650 140979 990.20 15705 654
USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5025 63.5750 63.4500 63.5075 64155 228.58 3599 219
USDINR 27-May-15 63.8950 63.9400 63.8000 63.8625 40794 127.65 1998 109
USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2275 64.3000 64.1600 64.2000 49110 662.84 10317 181
USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6000 64.6500 64.5400 64.6400 5914 23.31 361 33
USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8950 64.9000 64.8700 64.8875 15438 1.49 23 5
USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.2400 65.3100 65.0000 65.1825 3029 2.74 42 11
USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.6050 65.6475 65.5525 65.6275 7322 7.61 116 17
USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.9950 65.9950 65.8250 65.8500 7794 35.41 537 14
USDINR 29-Dec-15 66.0775 66.2500 66.0500 66.2500 748 6.09 92 6
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
