Jan 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 101,573.85 million rupees Open interest* : 2,323,267 Total Traded Quantity : 1,588,355 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 73.9900 73.9900 73.5000 73.5525 49215 3504.73 47575 7137 EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.2600 74.2600 73.9100 73.9475 8689 280.81 3793 464 EURINR 27-Mar-15 74.6900 74.6900 74.3700 74.4700 1406 28.89 388 45 EURINR 27-May-15 74.7525 74.7525 74.7525 74.7525 31 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.4625 94.6550 93.9600 94.2725 31249 5622.44 59627 11024 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 95.0875 95.1375 94.0900 94.7425 11332 1139.97 12020 1816 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.5275 95.6700 95.0000 95.3550 247 8.95 94 41 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 95.7500 95.7500 95.6000 95.6000 82 0.19 2 2 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 37 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.7425 52.8975 52.4225 52.6225 12162 1981.74 37636 6593 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.0500 53.1875 52.7500 52.9250 880 39.31 743 163 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3050 62.3825 62.2050 62.3075 1442978 75303.51 1208878 46147 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6500 62.7300 62.5650 62.6575 429676 11577.22 184807 8634 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0500 63.1400 62.9800 63.0650 140979 990.20 15705 654 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5025 63.5750 63.4500 63.5075 64155 228.58 3599 219 USDINR 27-May-15 63.8950 63.9400 63.8000 63.8625 40794 127.65 1998 109 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2275 64.3000 64.1600 64.2000 49110 662.84 10317 181 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6000 64.6500 64.5400 64.6400 5914 23.31 361 33 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8950 64.9000 64.8700 64.8875 15438 1.49 23 5 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.2400 65.3100 65.0000 65.1825 3029 2.74 42 11 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.6050 65.6475 65.5525 65.6275 7322 7.61 116 17 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.9950 65.9950 65.8250 65.8500 7794 35.41 537 14 USDINR 29-Dec-15 66.0775 66.2500 66.0500 66.2500 748 6.09 92 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)