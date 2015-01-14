Jan 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 93,043.98 million rupees Open interest* : 2,249,564 Total Traded Quantity : 1,450,740 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 73.3200 73.7000 73.1850 73.2525 50332 4120.73 56112 9280 EURINR 25-Feb-15 73.7600 74.1000 73.6000 73.6500 8843 482.23 6535 819 EURINR 27-Mar-15 74.2500 74.5000 74.0500 74.1075 1181 53.51 721 115 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.2975 94.9575 94.2975 94.6025 23431 5416.13 57250 9968 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.8100 95.4250 94.8100 95.0875 7431 1091.55 11478 2363 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.4500 95.9225 95.4500 95.5775 251 4.79 50 20 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 95.8500 96.2500 95.8500 96.2500 83 0.19 2 2 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 38 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.9400 53.5300 52.9400 53.3450 13310 2261.10 42440 6702 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.3450 53.8100 53.3000 53.6700 1331 92.75 1730 377 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.6850 54.1000 53.5025 54.1000 45 2.43 45 12 JPYINR 28-Apr-15 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 2 0.05 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2550 62.4200 62.2500 62.3675 1333310 70844.42 1136224 41351 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5975 62.7775 62.5975 62.7200 474378 7471.63 119172 5964 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0200 63.1825 63.0150 63.1050 142573 865.83 13720 627 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4875 63.6025 63.4875 63.5325 64349 158.80 2499 158 USDINR 27-May-15 63.8600 63.9700 63.8600 63.8950 40704 28.90 452 22 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2600 64.3000 64.2275 64.2475 47767 117.79 1833 66 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6300 64.6500 64.5850 64.6400 5886 6.46 100 15 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8525 64.9975 64.8525 64.9600 15462 4.15 64 5 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.2500 65.3450 65.2500 65.3200 3080 4.44 68 6 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.6875 65.6875 65.6000 65.6800 7246 5.06 77 10 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.9500 66.0225 65.9200 65.9375 7786 10.75 163 6 USDINR 29-Dec-15 66.0875 66.3225 66.0875 66.3225 745 0.20 3 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)