Jan 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 237,104.48 million rupees Open interest* : 2,429,208 Total Traded Quantity : 3,756,441 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 73.1200 73.1300 71.6950 72.8050 43280 11234.28 154868 27420 EURINR 25-Feb-15 73.5375 73.5375 72.1100 73.2350 9418 1282.04 17592 2672 EURINR 27-Mar-15 73.9500 73.9500 72.5700 73.7300 1274 67.12 916 147 EURINR 28-Apr-15 74.0300 74.2050 73.3400 74.1550 178 0.52 7 6 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.6050 94.9900 93.6875 94.7225 23984 8777.46 93171 19713 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.9100 95.4225 94.1675 95.1875 7700 543.86 5748 1225 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.9000 95.9000 94.7000 95.7375 468 27.61 290 90 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 96.1500 96.3500 95.6500 96.3500 83 0.48 5 4 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.1000 96.2000 96.1000 96.2000 39 0.19 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0000 53.5750 52.3500 53.4325 17991 4154.01 78575 14991 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6700 53.8525 52.6575 53.7125 1522 198.18 3730 715 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.4700 54.0000 53.4500 54.0000 90 3.32 62 9 JPYINR 28-Apr-15 53.6900 53.6900 53.6900 53.6900 3 0.05 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.0100 62.2425 61.5900 62.1925 1321500 172348.49 2784350 102996 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.4700 62.6100 61.9375 62.5325 646661 31139.71 500515 21904 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.9900 62.9900 62.3225 62.9100 160613 5175.72 82638 2204 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.1600 63.3600 62.7500 63.3325 66400 1308.88 20761 800 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7000 63.7500 63.1150 63.6975 40700 392.27 6185 305 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.7500 64.0675 63.4675 64.0600 47856 261.63 4106 189 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.3950 64.4750 63.2550 64.3425 5516 48.60 758 50 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9000 64.9000 64.1675 64.6900 15466 41.96 651 63 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.8700 65.1250 64.6000 65.1250 3154 32.90 508 28 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.1500 65.4900 64.8300 65.3850 6829 49.38 760 42 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.5000 65.8175 65.2000 65.7600 7745 13.80 211 33 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.8275 65.9150 65.4075 65.9150 738 2.04 31 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)