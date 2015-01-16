Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 143,883.81 million rupees Open interest* : 2,366,256 Total Traded Quantity : 2,277,918 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 72.4475 72.7200 71.7875 71.9300 39683 4735.64 65600 11044 EURINR 25-Feb-15 72.9500 72.9500 72.1700 72.3675 9855 414.63 5714 927 EURINR 27-Mar-15 73.2500 73.3500 72.6500 72.7450 1417 22.19 304 65 EURINR 28-Apr-15 73.3275 73.6000 73.3275 73.6000 188 2.20 30 6 EURINR 27-May-15 73.9025 73.9025 73.9025 73.9025 30 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.4225 94.6900 93.9450 94.3250 22621 5485.40 58155 12341 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.9200 95.1200 94.4250 94.7800 8094 199.14 2101 570 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.5500 95.6500 94.9500 95.2775 456 6.48 68 40 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 95.8000 96.0000 95.8000 95.8600 85 0.29 3 3 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.2500 96.5900 96.2500 96.2500 41 0.39 4 4 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 97.0000 97.0000 96.9700 96.9700 9 0.19 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.6800 53.6925 53.1250 53.2125 12457 1795.65 33670 6375 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.8500 53.9700 53.4200 53.4625 1557 80.71 1506 303 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 54.1000 54.1000 54.1000 54.1000 89 0.05 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.1500 62.3225 61.9200 62.0200 1212310 117251.39 1888513 64576 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.4450 62.6600 62.2625 62.3725 691999 11937.93 191260 9065 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5200 63.0300 62.5200 62.7350 171656 1431.50 22796 905 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3075 63.4400 63.0550 63.1575 66345 277.94 4396 339 USDINR 27-May-15 63.6575 63.7800 63.4325 63.4900 40231 149.80 2357 132 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1075 64.1200 63.7950 63.8125 47873 62.43 976 68 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.4025 64.4025 64.1400 64.1700 5344 15.92 248 27 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8000 64.8000 64.5000 64.5000 15464 1.29 20 7 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.0000 65.0000 64.8200 64.9050 3209 4.28 66 13 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.2500 65.2725 65.1700 65.1700 6762 5.41 83 14 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.4975 65.6600 65.4975 65.5150 7748 1.84 28 6 USDINR 29-Dec-15 66.0000 66.0000 65.9000 65.9225 733 1.05 16 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)