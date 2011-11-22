BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 171,899.4 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,880,912
Total Traded Quantity : 3,243,678 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 70.7350 71.2900 70.6075 71.1525 24368 1947.26 27418 4546 EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.6000 71.6275 70.6000 71.4850 19110 599.38 8403 1223 EURINR 27-Jan-12 71.0000 71.7000 71.0000 71.6900 4302 66.40 929 136 EURINR 27-Feb-12 71.1000 71.9000 71.1000 71.9000 2582 0.86 12 6 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 81.9075 82.5875 81.8850 82.2700 7607 767.15 9327 2405 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.3300 82.8750 82.3300 82.6300 4238 80.56 975 384 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.5150 82.8500 82.5150 82.8500 533 5.78 70 6 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 67.9825 68.5325 67.9300 68.3250 8854 696.49 10199 2067 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.1250 68.9525 68.1250 68.5775 5395 137.86 2013 523 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.7000 68.7800 68.5000 68.7800 546 1.17 17 6 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.7975 52.8500 52.3375 52.5050 1168967 132288.00 2516265 68371 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.6000 53.1000 52.5875 52.7700 1204706 27964.19 529527 13643 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.6000 53.2050 52.6000 52.9175 236539 5619.21 106064 3364 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.7050 53.3050 52.7050 53.0850 72466 1007.98 18982 631 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.8000 53.3550 52.7025 53.1850 60903 509.55 9589 381 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.2500 53.8200 53.1300 53.2950 20316 116.02 2177 80 USDINR 29-May-12 53.4475 53.5600 53.2050 53.3850 6252 50.46 944 34 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.4000 53.7500 52.7000 53.7225 6032 23.78 444 30 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.2500 53.9000 53.2500 53.7475 11624 7.26 135 20 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.6900 54.0500 53.4000 53.7500 6078 5.09 95 9 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9000 54.4875 52.9000 53.6300 8134 4.29 80 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.7500 53.9000 53.7500 53.9000 1360 0.70 13 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
