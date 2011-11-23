Nov 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 70.9325 70.9325 69.1000 70.2475 23230 2318.19 33004 6032 EURINR 28-Dec-11 71.1325 71.1550 69.9000 70.6175 18553 382.97 5426 933 EURINR 27-Jan-12 71.2000 71.2375 70.3500 70.7000 4392 22.25 315 38 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.8000 70.8500 70.4600 70.8500 2581 1.90 27 3 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 81.9750 82.1425 80.8900 81.7500 7464 1112.61 13653 3285 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.4700 82.5150 81.3500 82.1025 4296 93.07 1136 392 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.2500 82.4000 82.2000 82.3800 545 1.48 18 5 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 68.2525 68.2975 67.2575 68.0275 8258 590.11 8701 1747 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.5500 68.5500 67.5525 68.3075 5797 159.10 2338 416 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.2200 68.4050 68.0000 68.3450 492 6.56 96 24 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.5925 52.6225 51.7500 52.4850 1166328 133000.00 2545769 77883 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.8625 52.8800 51.9950 52.7475 1228864 19533.42 371849 12373 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.0125 53.0350 52.1650 52.9025 244696 3235.78 61421 1918 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.0800 53.1100 52.0500 53.0200 75313 953.38 18025 434 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.1000 53.2325 52.4700 53.1225 60699 208.26 3939 221 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3000 54.3000 52.5500 53.3050 20719 43.55 821 63 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0000 53.4000 52.7500 53.3000 6267 7.22 136 20 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1100 53.3500 52.9500 53.3500 6075 2.28 43 7 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.0800 53.8300 52.5900 53.8300 11624 1.81 34 13 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.8500 53.8500 53.2000 53.3000 6077 1.07 20 6 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.4200 53.4200 53.4200 53.4200 8135 0.05 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9000 53.7900 52.9000 53.7500 6351 284.16 5296 55 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)