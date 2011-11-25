Nov 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 144,012.3 million rupees

Open interest* : 2,892,489

Total Traded Quantity : 2,728,862 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of

Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades

---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 69.6500 69.6500 69.1125 69.2575 16196 1585.61 22846 3271 EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.9925 69.9925 69.4900 69.6125 23063 669.42 9597 1309 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.9700 70.2025 69.7125 69.7725 4948 87.58 1251 197 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.0000 70.2100 70.0000 70.2100 3110 42.56 611 9 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 45 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.7575 81.1350 80.5000 80.8800 7254 1196.61 14819 3691 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.1900 81.4200 80.9100 81.1650 4409 191.28 2358 764 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.2575 81.4175 81.2500 81.2625 524 0.73 9 6 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 1 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 67.5025 67.7800 67.3100 67.5600 7078 446.54 6613 1338 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.7125 68.0000 67.5675 67.8500 6984 165.79 2444 614 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.9950 68.1000 67.7225 67.9825 605 10.47 154 38 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.3000 52.4775 52.0925 52.3075 962732 110551.00 2115360 44674 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.5325 52.7425 52.3625 52.5650 1395909 24353.13 463545 11311 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.7150 52.9200 52.5525 52.7575 249515 3341.54 63399 1358 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8300 53.0750 52.6750 52.8925 81505 714.22 13513 312 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.9425 53.2000 52.7925 52.9850 62624 470.72 8877 209 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.0550 53.2900 52.9100 53.1325 20832 80.06 1508 56 USDINR 29-May-12 53.1400 53.2000 53.1000 53.2000 6267 0.37 7 5 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1800 53.5000 53.1800 53.3125 6086 1.71 32 11 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.3000 53.7400 53.3000 53.7400 11629 3.00 56 5 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.4975 53.6200 53.4000 53.6200 6158 3.53 66 6 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.5000 53.7200 53.4025 53.7200 8298 14.28 267 10 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.7000 53.9500 53.4825 53.8125 6717 82.08 1528 53 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.