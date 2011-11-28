Nov 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 141,942.06 million rupees

Open interest* : 3,209,991

Total Traded Quantity : 2,684,405 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of

Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades

---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 69.1725 69.3275 69.0550 69.2000 10297 1168.74 16890 2180 EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.5200 69.9000 69.3525 69.8275 28086 1780.81 25608 3554 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.7300 70.7300 69.2100 70.1050 6730 259.50 3717 595 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.3000 70.3000 70.2300 70.2300 3121 71.29 1017 6 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 3 0.21 3 1 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.6725 80.8250 80.5500 80.6575 5624 807.60 10010 1592 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.0000 81.3800 80.7200 81.3350 7983 1094.67 13506 2545 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.1500 81.6200 80.8175 81.6025 730 49.90 614 154 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 67.1550 67.2100 66.9400 66.9800 3360 706.43 10537 1448 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.4975 67.6025 67.0650 67.2175 11500 920.03 13683 2060 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.4100 68.4100 67.2050 67.3825 654 18.73 278 103 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.0800 52.1475 51.9500 52.0025 923373 51537.18 990377 18611 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.5525 52.5525 52.1275 52.2275 1736778 78760.43 1507455 35298 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.6500 52.6500 52.3375 52.4325 255885 3373.86 64317 1926 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.7200 52.7400 52.4950 52.5775 83765 639.94 12169 340 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.8000 52.8325 52.6400 52.7225 64982 558.08 10584 237 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.9000 52.9200 52.8000 52.8625 20892 22.99 435 46 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0000 53.0000 52.9400 52.9825 6269 1.01 19 10 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1500 53.1500 52.9600 53.0825 6148 4.08 77 8 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.2000 53.2000 53.2000 53.2000 11629 0.53 10 1 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.4000 53.4400 53.1500 53.4400 6138 28.05 525 8 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.4950 53.5000 53.3000 53.4050 8298 1.60 30 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.7000 53.9000 53.5000 53.6300 6720 52.92 987 42 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.6500 53.9800 53.4400 53.4725 1026 83.46 1557 24 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)