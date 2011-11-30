Nov 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,085.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,254,292 Total Traded Quantity : 2,098,921 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.6300 69.9950 69.6200 69.9025 31277 1695.10 24271 3442 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.8000 70.2875 69.8000 70.1850 8809 166.31 2371 315 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.3875 70.5000 70.3675 70.5000 2652 21.75 309 55 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.5500 81.9775 81.4725 81.9025 9261 564.77 6909 2144 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.9125 82.2150 81.8975 82.1625 1327 79.01 963 178 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.2875 82.2875 82.2875 82.2875 29 41.27 502 3 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 82.4000 82.4000 82.4000 82.4000 501 82.13 1002 4 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.1175 67.5350 67.1075 67.2725 11338 383.76 5697 1367 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.1000 68.1000 67.3400 67.3975 530 7.97 118 57 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.5800 67.5800 67.5800 67.5800 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.3300 52.7100 52.2050 52.5275 1699077 103109.00 1963408 50249 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.5375 52.9300 52.5125 52.7300 248217 3375.48 63996 2114 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.7125 53.0750 52.7125 52.8825 98971 976.36 18461 396 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.9000 53.2100 52.8900 53.0275 69062 267.90 5047 171 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.0175 53.3500 53.0175 53.2275 22135 151.02 2836 70 USDINR 29-May-12 53.1125 53.4100 53.1125 53.3100 7834 8.26 155 35 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.3500 53.6500 53.3500 53.6500 5954 14.69 275 14 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.4800 53.7900 53.4800 53.7900 11631 0.75 14 5 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.4800 53.7000 53.3300 53.4800 6148 0.91 17 8 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.6800 53.8000 53.6800 53.7300 8308 0.70 13 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.6700 54.0000 53.5625 53.7000 6849 29.27 543 17 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.8000 54.1500 53.7250 54.0000 4381 108.73 2013 58 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)