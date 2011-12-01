Dec 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,405.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,177,005 Total Traded Quantity : 2,436,404 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.9525 70.0175 69.4225 69.6600 29458 1394.07 19966 3560 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.2550 70.3000 69.9500 69.9925 9795 169.04 2410 346 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.5000 70.5000 70.1500 70.1575 2674 5.20 74 19 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.6000 81.6650 81.0700 81.2375 7594 1059.53 13026 3310 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.8000 81.9675 81.3800 81.5225 1293 108.26 1323 164 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.4000 501 82.58 1000 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.0000 67.0250 66.4600 66.5700 11083 508.58 7619 2001 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.0800 67.2050 66.6500 66.7350 780 30.97 463 131 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 2 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.0475 52.0650 51.6400 51.7050 1631126 112899.00 2176856 54065 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.4500 52.5075 51.8700 51.9350 247164 7509.57 144091 3217 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.9000 52.9000 52.0400 52.0950 96165 2714.26 51958 963 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.5000 52.5850 52.2125 52.2675 63720 666.78 12728 241 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.7500 52.7500 52.3725 52.4625 22788 122.24 2325 103 USDINR 29-May-12 53.1500 53.1500 52.5000 52.5125 8774 76.90 1462 63 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.8500 52.8500 52.8500 52.8500 5953 0.05 1 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.1500 53.4400 52.7100 53.4400 11632 0.53 10 6 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.1900 53.1900 52.8100 53.1000 6151 0.32 6 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.2900 53.4000 53.0000 53.2000 8310 1.39 26 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4100 53.5000 53.0650 53.4875 6917 10.10 189 13 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.5200 53.5500 53.1200 53.4375 5125 46.49 870 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)