Dec 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,479.64 million rupees Open interest* : 2,194,651 Total Traded Quantity : 1,601,133 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.5475 69.7025 69.3000 69.3375 27255 1183.63 17043 2447 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.9500 69.9600 69.6025 69.6700 10388 134.70 1931 268 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.9900 69.9900 69.8500 69.8725 2709 4.33 62 7 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.0525 81.2200 80.6375 80.6675 6624 1068.02 13211 2784 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.4475 81.4500 80.9500 80.9925 1273 102.32 1261 159 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 81.3500 81.4200 81.2750 81.2750 28 2.20 27 6 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.4000 501 81.47 1000 2 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.5675 66.5975 65.8500 66.0525 11216 401.33 6055 1439 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.7000 67.0000 66.1000 66.3625 646 34.55 520 129 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.7000 51.8225 51.4050 51.4400 1623272 74148.77 1438393 44162 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.9700 52.0500 51.6500 51.6725 259306 2893.08 55859 1933 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.1500 52.2025 51.8250 51.8375 102598 1953.87 37629 760 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.3000 52.3850 52.0000 52.0050 69802 1100.16 21122 279 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.5000 52.5000 52.2000 52.2675 24158 158.55 3032 73 USDINR 29-May-12 52.6000 52.6000 52.3500 52.3500 8993 19.59 373 22 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.9475 52.9500 52.4025 52.5700 5958 0.42 8 4 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.7000 53.7000 52.5300 52.5300 12682 58.28 1086 25 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.9875 52.9875 52.8000 52.8000 6150 0.16 3 3 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.6800 53.6900 52.9400 53.1000 8300 3.43 64 7 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.3300 53.5000 53.0525 53.1000 7216 82.03 1539 36 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4000 53.4000 53.1000 53.1075 5576 48.76 915 37 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)