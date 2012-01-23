Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 112,581.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,427,252 Total Traded Quantity : 2,221,986 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.0100 65.2500 64.7000 65.1550 18630 953.36 14670 2990 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.4200 65.9000 65.2200 65.6050 11369 305.09 4660 733 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.8050 66.8800 65.5500 66.4075 1916 102.87 1557 200 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.1275 66.8000 65.8900 66.6650 1117 1.73 26 8 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 78.2000 78.4650 77.9800 78.0750 7244 485.28 6207 1647 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.6050 78.9000 78.4500 78.5650 2057 85.03 1081 421 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.0600 79.3000 78.8050 78.8525 293 4.42 56 13 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.5000 65.5350 65.1700 65.2950 10075 409.48 6271 854 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.8975 65.8975 65.5300 65.6275 3777 223.77 3408 294 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.8000 65.9000 65.7500 65.8500 180 13.95 212 40 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.3425 50.4875 50.1325 50.1700 1163838 89183.86 1774062 38223 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.6900 50.8475 50.4800 50.5200 684874 15402.81 304331 6599 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.1125 51.1925 50.8100 50.8450 299467 3230.08 63411 1163 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5375 51.5400 51.1375 51.1550 109234 698.33 13618 321 USDINR 29-May-12 51.7500 51.7500 51.4025 51.4150 25257 249.92 4848 119 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.8200 51.8625 51.6350 51.6550 16899 40.23 777 28 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.0350 52.0600 51.8500 51.8800 19912 736.77 14180 66 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.3475 52.3475 52.0425 52.0425 7880 36.36 696 15 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.4800 52.5425 52.2300 52.2300 11239 9.53 182 10 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.7200 52.7200 52.5250 52.5250 7967 112.75 2141 33 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.7850 52.9000 52.6300 52.6325 5021 87.94 1667 27 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.0100 53.0475 52.7975 52.8300 19006 207.43 3925 77 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)